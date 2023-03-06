MMQB: Derek Carr's Potential Contract Isn't 'Close' to Rumors on Daniel Jones' Money

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Derek Carr is reportedly in line to make less money than Daniel Jones during the 2023 season.

"The numbers I've heard on him aren't close to what we know about Jones," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported in regard to Carr.

Breer noted the New York Giants and Jones are in the process of negotiating his next deal with the team coming in between $35 million and $39 million per year and the quarterback asking for more than $40 million annually.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.