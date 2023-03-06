Novak Djokovic Withdraws from 2023 Indian Wells After Vaccine Waiver Request Denied

KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic still cannot enter the United States as a foreign air traveler because he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, which means he will not participate in the upcoming BNP Paribas Open in California.

The Associated Press noted the Department of Homeland Security rejected his vaccine waiver request to play at Indian Wells and the following tournament in Miami.

Djokovic will be eligible to enter the country starting May 11, when the United States is scheduled to end its COVID-19 emergency declaration that—along with his decision to remain unvaccinated—is preventing him from arriving.

The Serbia native last played in Indian Wells in 2019, when he lost in the second round to Philipp Kohlschreiber. The 35-year-old has won the ATP Tour Masters event five times in his career, including over Roger Federer in back-to-back finals in 2014 and 2015.

This year's BNP Paribas Open starts Wednesday and runs through March 19.