Bijan Robinson at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is widely regarded as the best player at his position in the 2023 NFL draft class, and he solidified himself as such with an impressive performance in the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday.

The 5'11", 215-pound speedster put on a strong display of his full skill set and will likely have teams salivating at the chance to add him to their backfield.

Robinson recorded an official time of 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash with a 10-yard split of 1.52. He registered a vertical jump of 37 inches and a 10'4" broad jump. He also impressed during the on-field drills with his quick feet and strong burst with the ball in his hands.

The 21-year-old was the talk of NFL Twitter on Sunday after his stellar showing:

Robinson is coming off a junior season with Texas in which he racked up 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on 258 carries. He also added 19 catches for 314 yards and two more scores on his way to winning the Doak Walker Award and being named a unanimous All-American.

B/R's NFL scouting department has Robinson ranked as the fourth overall prospect in the most recent draft big board. He is described as "an ideal blend between efficiency and high-end athletic traits for the position."

It's clear that Robinson is a game-changing talent who can be a franchise cornerstone, and he solidified his status as such during his performance Sunday.