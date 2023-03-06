X

    Bijan Robinson at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

    Doric SamMarch 6, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 05: Bijan Robinson of Texas participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is widely regarded as the best player at his position in the 2023 NFL draft class, and he solidified himself as such with an impressive performance in the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday.

    The 5'11", 215-pound speedster put on a strong display of his full skill set and will likely have teams salivating at the chance to add him to their backfield.

    Robinson recorded an official time of 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash with a 10-yard split of 1.52. He registered a vertical jump of 37 inches and a 10'4" broad jump. He also impressed during the on-field drills with his quick feet and strong burst with the ball in his hands.

    The 21-year-old was the talk of NFL Twitter on Sunday after his stellar showing:

    Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid

    Bijan Robinson was as advertised. Effortless runner that's the total package. Special player. <br><br>Full Day 4 recap: <a href="https://t.co/MdpM7ZXbqs">https://t.co/MdpM7ZXbqs</a> <a href="https://t.co/MAfzQocJ0Z">pic.twitter.com/MAfzQocJ0Z</a>

    NFL @NFL

    4.47u for Texas Longhorn RB Bijan Robinson!<a href="https://twitter.com/TexasFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TexasFootball</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Bijan5Robinson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bijan5Robinson</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/dtd8hFzwIF">pic.twitter.com/dtd8hFzwIF</a>

    Bijan Robinson at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction
    Nick @NotoriousFNTSY

    4.47 for Bijan Robinson. Some team is going to take this man in the top half of the draft. <a href="https://t.co/QgxBC9w81t">pic.twitter.com/QgxBC9w81t</a>

    Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff

    Bijan Robinson first 40 at 4.47 and he stumbled. He's a major challenge to the don't draft a RB crowd (which I'm in)

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    Bijan Robinson running a 4.47 is a very good time for him, especially at his size.<br><br>He swerved a little bit, too, indicating he could run even faster with better technique. One of the best RB prospects I've scouted these last few years.

    Cedric Golden @CedGolden

    Bijan Robinson stumbled out of the blocks but still ran an unofficial 4.47. He will go lower.

    Dave Kluge @DaveKluge

    Bijan Robinson finishing this run harder than Bobby Boucher<a href="https://t.co/LrdZEZrpPE">pic.twitter.com/LrdZEZrpPE</a>

    Jon Helmkamp @JonHelmkamp

    Bijan Robinson is just stoopid good. <a href="https://t.co/RiDSVE0Hy5">pic.twitter.com/RiDSVE0Hy5</a>

    Hook'em Headlines @HookemHeadlines

    Bijan Robinson with one of the top 5 best broad jumps among RBs at the NFL Combine. <a href="https://t.co/hkYtSrEYkT">pic.twitter.com/hkYtSrEYkT</a>

    StaceyDales @StaceyDales

    Bijan Robinson 37" vertical⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/PVLj4xSyou">pic.twitter.com/PVLj4xSyou</a>

    Cory Mose @Cory_Mose

    Bijan Robinson just told NFL Network that he doesn't plan on working out during Texas' pro day on Thursday <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a>

    Russell Brown @RussNFLDraft

    Top-5 player Bijan Robinson looking incredibly fluid <a href="https://t.co/jmiHgEuzKM">pic.twitter.com/jmiHgEuzKM</a>

    MLFootball @_MLFootball

    Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah mentioned <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texas</a> superstar running back Bijan Robinson as a potential pick <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> at pick #14: <br><br>"When everybody's zigging, [Belichick] zags… plug him in with Mac Jones. You talk about a nice present for Bill O'Brien as he comes back into the… <a href="https://t.co/6dwONaePRG">https://t.co/6dwONaePRG</a> <a href="https://t.co/OkOcrCJ21v">pic.twitter.com/OkOcrCJ21v</a>

    Meghan Hall @TheMeghanHall

    That's gotta be a 4.4 for Bijan Robinson. He even stumbled.

    Russell Brown @RussNFLDraft

    Texas RB Bijan Robinson with an unofficial 40 yard dash time of 4.47 seconds on his first run. His vertical jump was 37" and broad jump was 10' 4" (124"). <br><br>Here's a comparable RB when looking at times and measurements from the Scouting Combine: <a href="https://t.co/2LBWDUcZXh">pic.twitter.com/2LBWDUcZXh</a>

    Jordan Loupe @CantALoupe_FF

    Bijan Robinson's floor is Barry Sanders and his ceiling is Jim Brown.

    Robinson is coming off a junior season with Texas in which he racked up 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on 258 carries. He also added 19 catches for 314 yards and two more scores on his way to winning the Doak Walker Award and being named a unanimous All-American.

    B/R's NFL scouting department has Robinson ranked as the fourth overall prospect in the most recent draft big board. He is described as "an ideal blend between efficiency and high-end athletic traits for the position."

    It's clear that Robinson is a game-changing talent who can be a franchise cornerstone, and he solidified his status as such during his performance Sunday.