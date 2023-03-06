Biggest Takeaways From 2023 AEW Revolution Results

Biggest Takeaways From 2023 AEW Revolution ResultsMarch 6, 2023
All Elite Wrestling presented its first pay-per-view of 2023, Revolution, an event that provided hope and excitement for the underrated.
The House of Black and Ruby Soho, uber-talented but underutilized by management, showed up and showed up in show-stealing matches and angles. In doing so, they shook off a year or more of questionable creative and inconsistent booking to emerge better off than they were entering the extravaganza.
Beyond their banner nights, what other takeaways did the night's abundance of action produce?
Find out with this recap of the March 5 spectacular.
House of Black Suddenly a Championship Force After Standout Performance vs. The Elite
The House of Black's victory over The Elite for the AEW World Trios Championship not only delivered Buddy Matthews, Brody King and Malakai Black their first title in the company, but it also established the faction as a force in the company after months of inconsistent and disjointed booking.
The faction has always had the look and feel of an act that could be a top-tier one in AEW but had not always had the creative support to back it up. Instead, House of Black would appear in half-hearted programs that ultimately see them lose before moving on to another program that is likely to do more harm than good.
Their presentation in recent weeks, followed by a decisive victory over Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in a Match of the Year candidate at Revolution, though, appears to have them on the path to the consistent dominance a trio of its type should have experienced a long time ago.
With Julia Hart guiding them, the group has the potential to be the heel trio around whom the entire trio division is built before setting up the inevitable rematch with the group the titles were created for in the first place.
Not only was the booking choice the right one, but Omega and the Bucks clearly had trust in what Black and Co. had established to this point to make losing to them as they did. Making the decision, hearing the feedback from the fans and what is sure to be critical acclaim from analysts should expedite the desire to run it back.
After a year of creative frustration for House of Black, they are finally poised to be the championship force they have teased for the last year. Now, with the all-important signature win behind them.
Ruby Soho Heel Turn Reinvigorates Character and Enhances Improving Women's Division
After weeks of AEW's creative asking us where Ruby Soho's loyalties lay, we got our answer Sunday night.
The self-proclaimed "Runaway" turned heel at the conclusion of the three-way dance for the AEW World Women's Championship Sunday night, wiping out both Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker and joining Saraya and Toni Storm in humiliating them with the heels' trademark green spraypaint.
In doing so, she instantly reinvigorated her character and enhanced an improved women's division.
Soho has been a top contender for the AEW World Women's Championship before, but she never really had the opportunity to develop a character. She was there, happy to be so and that was that.
Now, she will have something she can sink her teeth into as an outsider looking to take over the women's division at the expense of the AEW originals.
Alongside Saraya and Storm, she will have the opportunity to belong, something she never really had the opportunity to do, no matter how often she was pushed into the title picture. She will have the chance to establish a persona that will essentially beg the audience to hate her and it will be on her to make them.
That bodes well for a women's division that has a long history of undefined feuds or underdeveloped talent, always leaving that portion of the roster as one of the weaker parts of AEW, despite an abundance of talent.
AEW originals vs. outsiders is a program that gives the fans something to invest in, while presenting a wealth of match-up options without relying on the same pairings, thus watering things down.
Soho will be a huge part of that.
Her turn strengthens a growing faction that Tony Khan and Co. appear to be dedicated to pushing and provides opponents for Baker and Hayter. More importantly, it puts the originals in a position to turn to women they have alienated and screwed over for backup, creating more storyline threads in the process.
Chris Jericho Must Take a Hiatus To Prevent Fatigue Following Ricky Starks Loss
Chris Jericho is a future Hall of Famer, one of the all-time greats, and someone who has been absolutely integral to the establishment and success of AEW.
He is also in danger of character fatigue, something that happens to every great, regardless of how entertaining they may be.
Jericho has been all over AEW television since day one. His presence alone helped attract viewers and develop a following for the upstart promotion. There is no denying his significance to the company's product and the quality of some of the rivalries he has been a part of.
Now, though, it is time to take a hiatus and allow the audience to miss him.
By appearing every week, sometimes in multiple segments and often in high-profile feuds, he no longer is the marquee attraction that someone with his resume and star power should be. Jericho has recognized this about himself before, most notably in 2005, when he left WWE somewhat stale and returned two years later, rejuvenated in the eyes of the audience.
Doing the same in AEW, even if it is only for a month or two, will go a long way in helping to keep him fresh. Fresh off a second, consecutive loss to Ricky Starks that firmly established the young star as the future of the company, there has never been a better time for Jericho to step off-stage for a bit.
With Double or Nothing taking place over Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas, home of the inaugural AEW pay-per-view four years earlier, Jericho can pop back up and be involved in something of significance at that show.
Until then, take the time and develop a new incarnation of the Jericho persona. Figure out where to take the Jericho Appreciation Society from here. Let things breathe a bit before coming back in time to make his presence felt at one of the bigger shows of the year.
It will help in the long term and ensure that one of the most innovative and creative performers in modern wrestling history does not succumb to the creative sameness he has spent his career combatting.
MJF vs. Bryan Danielson II Is The Double or Nothing Main Event Fans Deserve
MJF defeated Bryan Danielson in the sudden death overtime portion of a 60-Minute Iron Man Match to retain the AEW World Championship Sunday night, utilizing an oxygen canister to drive out whatever fight was left in his challenger before forcing a tapout.
The match was one of the best of the last year, at least, building on previous interactions, as well as the individual competitors' own in-ring exploits to craft an instant classic.
The strength of the match, and the emotional roller coaster it took fans on over the course of its 67-minute run time, make it the most appropriate contest to headline Double or Nothing on May 28.
AEW has never produced the same main event in consecutive PPV offerings, but there is a first time for everything and after the extraordinary performances of the champion and his top contender, that time is now.
The chicanery of MJF late in the match is all the reason needed to run the match back and, while it absolutely should not be an Iron Man match with any time limits in play, there is plenty of potential for something special.
MJF likes to cheat, so book a No Disqualification main event where he can cheat until his little heart desires, while understanding that there would be no constraints on The American Dragon, either.
Make it a submission match or run back the Texas Death Match idea with two guys capable of actually telling a story within the confines of that gimmick.
Whatever the case, the match needs to happen and the fans deserve to see those two guys deliver one more time at an event in Double or Nothing that is home to some of the best matches in company history.
On the heels of a match that is going to be buzzed about all the way up to Wednesday's Dynamite, there is no better pairing to put in that position and trust to continue the forward momentum garnered by Sunday's event, than the two guys who have leapt out to an early, commanding lead in the Match of the Year conversation.