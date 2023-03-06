Biggest Takeaways From 2023 AEW Revolution Results

3 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Chris Jericho is a future Hall of Famer, one of the all-time greats, and someone who has been absolutely integral to the establishment and success of AEW.

He is also in danger of character fatigue, something that happens to every great, regardless of how entertaining they may be.

Jericho has been all over AEW television since day one. His presence alone helped attract viewers and develop a following for the upstart promotion. There is no denying his significance to the company's product and the quality of some of the rivalries he has been a part of.

Now, though, it is time to take a hiatus and allow the audience to miss him.

By appearing every week, sometimes in multiple segments and often in high-profile feuds, he no longer is the marquee attraction that someone with his resume and star power should be. Jericho has recognized this about himself before, most notably in 2005, when he left WWE somewhat stale and returned two years later, rejuvenated in the eyes of the audience.

Doing the same in AEW, even if it is only for a month or two, will go a long way in helping to keep him fresh. Fresh off a second, consecutive loss to Ricky Starks that firmly established the young star as the future of the company, there has never been a better time for Jericho to step off-stage for a bit.

With Double or Nothing taking place over Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas, home of the inaugural AEW pay-per-view four years earlier, Jericho can pop back up and be involved in something of significance at that show.

Until then, take the time and develop a new incarnation of the Jericho persona. Figure out where to take the Jericho Appreciation Society from here. Let things breathe a bit before coming back in time to make his presence felt at one of the bigger shows of the year.

It will help in the long term and ensure that one of the most innovative and creative performers in modern wrestling history does not succumb to the creative sameness he has spent his career combatting.