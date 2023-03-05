Heat's Udonis Haslem Confirms He'll Retire 'No Matter What Happens' This Season

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Regardless of how the Miami Heat's season turns out, this will be Udonis Haslem's final year in the NBA, according to a report by Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

"I'm done no matter what happens," Haslem said. "... I think at this stage, there needs to be another voice for these guys."

Haslem, 42, has been a member of the Heat since 2003, he went undrafted out of the University of Florida and has turned into one of the most iconic players in the history of the franchise.

The three-time champion announced his plans to retire following the season on Aug. 21.

