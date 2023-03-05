Darrelle Revis Praises Jets' Sauce Gardner, Says He's a 2.0 Version of Himself

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis is a New York Jets legend, but that didn't stop him from making a notable comparison that fans of the AFC East team will love to hear.

"He's a 2.0 of myself," Revis said of Sauce Gardner during an interview with TMZ Sports. "I love the way he plays. I love the way he approaches the game."

New York selected Gardner with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft, and he wasted no time establishing himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league as the Defensive Rookie of the Year, a Pro Bowler and a First Team All-Pro selection.

He finished his first season with 75 tackles, a league-best 20 passes defended and two interceptions, helping the Jets finish fourth in the league in points and yards allowed per game.

It was an excellent start, but Gardner still has some work to do to catch up to Revis' resume of a Super Bowl title, seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro nods.

Yet based on his comments, it wouldn't surprise Revis if that eventually happens.