Travis Kelce Amazes Twitter with Phenomenal Performance on Saturday Night Live

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce just played in one of the biggest games of his career in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he stepped into a new kind of spotlight on Saturday as the host of Saturday Night Live.

The two-time Super Bowl champion certainly did not disappoint as the show's host, either.

Kelce, who helped the Chiefs win a championship last month, opened with a hilarious monologue that included a Patrick Mahomes impression, an ode to his mother, Donna Kelce, and some jabs at his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, whom he competed against in the Super Bowl.

Oh, and he also included a line about the controversial holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, which essentially sealed the Super Bowl victory for Kansas City.

Kelce followed his monologue with an opening skit themed to the American Girl Café:

Here's a look at some of Kelce's other skits, including one about a self-defense class and another that features his brother:

Kelce's Mahomes impression, in particular, caught the attention of football fans on Twitter, though fans also concluded that he did a great job with his monologue and performance as a whole:

Aside from Kelce, some other NFL stars to host Saturday Night Live over the years include seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady (2005), Peyton Manning (2007), Eli Manning (2012), J.J. Watt (2020), Deion Sanders (1995) and Joe Montana and Walter Payton (1987).

While Kelce has already proven his stardom on the football field, he demonstrated Saturday that he could have a future in television once his NFL career is over.

However, any post-football plans for Kelce likely won't come for at least a few more years as he's under contract with the Chiefs through the 2025 season and hasn't made any mention of retiring.

With his stint as the host of Saturday Night Live now complete, Kelce will surely continue celebrating his Super Bowl LVII title before gearing up for a return to the football field for the 2023 season.