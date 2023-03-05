X

    Travis Kelce Amazes Twitter with Phenomenal Performance on Saturday Night Live

    Erin WalshMarch 5, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - FEBRUARY 15: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) raises his hands to fire up the crowd during the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Victory Parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce just played in one of the biggest games of his career in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he stepped into a new kind of spotlight on Saturday as the host of Saturday Night Live.

    The two-time Super Bowl champion certainly did not disappoint as the show's host, either.

    Kelce, who helped the Chiefs win a championship last month, opened with a hilarious monologue that included a Patrick Mahomes impression, an ode to his mother, Donna Kelce, and some jabs at his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, whom he competed against in the Super Bowl.

    Oh, and he also included a line about the controversial holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, which essentially sealed the Super Bowl victory for Kansas City.

    Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl

    Travis Kelce's monologue! <a href="https://t.co/ETJfAaELNj">pic.twitter.com/ETJfAaELNj</a>

    Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl

    some special guests in the audience ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/KJ24RIN7MZ">pic.twitter.com/KJ24RIN7MZ</a>

    Kelce followed his monologue with an opening skit themed to the American Girl Café:

    Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl

    out with the girls at the american girl café <a href="https://t.co/j6KOUlAl4E">pic.twitter.com/j6KOUlAl4E</a>

    Here's a look at some of Kelce's other skits, including one about a self-defense class and another that features his brother:

    Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl

    don't worry, abby's got a new bf now <a href="https://t.co/XgJVv650Se">pic.twitter.com/XgJVv650Se</a>

    Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl

    Please Don't Destroy - Self Defense <a href="https://t.co/LEOZdhZFWd">pic.twitter.com/LEOZdhZFWd</a>

    Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl

    Introducing Straight Male Friend <br>(available everywhere except therapy) <a href="https://t.co/F0VeJWzVtZ">pic.twitter.com/F0VeJWzVtZ</a>

    Kelce's Mahomes impression, in particular, caught the attention of football fans on Twitter, though fans also concluded that he did a great job with his monologue and performance as a whole:

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Travis Kelce is HILARIOUS hosting Saturday Night Live. Could be a regular when he retires.

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    SNL with Kelce is tremendous so far

    Aaron Ladd @aaronladd0

    Kelce's Mahomes impersonation &gt;&gt;&gt;

    dylan sanders @DillySanders

    Kelce's Mahomes impression was A1

    Cody Tapp @codybtapp

    Jason Kelce is killing his moment here

    Micheal Compton @mcompton428

    Travis Kelce with a pretty solid monologue to start SNL

    Kent Swanson @kent_swanson

    The monologue is TOUGH and Kelce did great.

    Craig Melvin @craigmelvin

    Yo….Kelce is legit so far. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snl</a>

    Chancellor Johnson @ChancellorTV

    Travis Kelce has been realllly good so far. He has better stage presence than some of the people in the entertainment industry.

    Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod

    Travis Kelce nailed that monologue. That was excellent <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SNL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SNL</a>

    Wesley Boone @wesboonetv

    I can't stress enough how good Travis Kelce has been tonight. Not even grading on the athlete scale, either. He's been up for everything they've thrown at him and knocked it out of the park.

    Arne Green @arnegreen

    Travis Kelce is killing it.

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    Just add Travis Kelce to the <a href="https://twitter.com/nbcsnl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbcsnl</a> cast full-time. This is fantastic

    Danielle Johnson @barilladanielle

    Yo. Travis Kelce is killin it on <a href="https://twitter.com/nbcsnl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbcsnl</a>. He's nailed every sketch and segment so far. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SNL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SNL</a>

    Darryl Forges @Darryl_Forges

    Travis Kelce is pretty funny on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snl</a> <br>Acting is definitely in his future!

    Aside from Kelce, some other NFL stars to host Saturday Night Live over the years include seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady (2005), Peyton Manning (2007), Eli Manning (2012), J.J. Watt (2020), Deion Sanders (1995) and Joe Montana and Walter Payton (1987).

    While Kelce has already proven his stardom on the football field, he demonstrated Saturday that he could have a future in television once his NFL career is over.

    However, any post-football plans for Kelce likely won't come for at least a few more years as he's under contract with the Chiefs through the 2025 season and hasn't made any mention of retiring.

    With his stint as the host of Saturday Night Live now complete, Kelce will surely continue celebrating his Super Bowl LVII title before gearing up for a return to the football field for the 2023 season.