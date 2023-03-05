Aces' Kelsey Plum, Raiders' Darren Waller Announce Marriage in Instagram Post

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum married on Saturday, announcing the news via Instagram.

Plum and Waller applied for a marriage license on Jan. 22, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The pair had been dating since last year but never made a public announcement about their engagement.

Waller has spent the last five years of his career with the Raiders organization, which relocated to Las Vegas in 2020. Since posting back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, the veteran has struggled to remain healthy.

Waller was limited to 11 games during the 2021 season and nine contests in 2022 because of injuries. The 30-year-old caught 28 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns last season as the Raiders finished with a 6-11 record.

Plum has been with the Aces since 2017 when she was selected by the San Antonio Stars with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft. The franchise relocated to Las Vegas and was rebranded as the Aces in 2018.

The 28-year-old had a career year in 2022, averaging 20.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 36 games while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 42 percent from deep. The Aces finished the season with a 26-10 record and went on to capture the franchise's first WNBA title.

While Waller is now in full offseason mode, Plum will soon begin gearing up for her sixth WNBA season, which is slated to begin in May.