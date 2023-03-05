Kyle Filipowski Impresses Twitter as Duke Beats Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Duke didn't just sweep the season series against its most-hated rivals Saturday, it may have effectively ended North Carolina's season with a 62-57 win over the Tar Heels at Dean Smith Center.

And the Blue Devils did it behind another tremendous performance from freshman Kyle Filipowski, who was a problem all night long, finishing with a game-high 22 points and 13 rebounds against a UNC team in desperate need of a win.

The Tar Heels entered Saturday's game on the wrong side of the bubble and will now need a miraculous performance in the upcoming ACC tournament if they want to go dancing.

It was Filipowski's 14th double-double of the season, which leads all freshmen in Division I.

Twitter was singing his praises all night long as he owned the Tobacco Road rivalry on Saturday and spoiled senior night for the Tar Heels.

Filipowski, 19, is currently projected as a late first-round pick in Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft. He'll look to improve his draft stock as he leads the Blue Devils into the postseason for the first time under new head coach Jon Scheyer.

He is nearly averaging a double-double for the season with 14.8 points per game to go along with 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

With the win, Duke (23-8, 14-6 ACC) will have a double-bye in the ACC tournament that's set to begin Tuesday.