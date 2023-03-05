X

    Kyle Filipowski Impresses Twitter as Duke Beats Armando Bacot, North Carolina

    Francisco RosaMarch 5, 2023

    CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 06: Kyle Filipowski #30 of the Duke Blue Devils shoots against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half of the game at Watsco Center on February 06, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Duke didn't just sweep the season series against its most-hated rivals Saturday, it may have effectively ended North Carolina's season with a 62-57 win over the Tar Heels at Dean Smith Center.

    And the Blue Devils did it behind another tremendous performance from freshman Kyle Filipowski, who was a problem all night long, finishing with a game-high 22 points and 13 rebounds against a UNC team in desperate need of a win.

    The Tar Heels entered Saturday's game on the wrong side of the bubble and will now need a miraculous performance in the upcoming ACC tournament if they want to go dancing.

    It was Filipowski's 14th double-double of the season, which leads all freshmen in Division I.

    Twitter was singing his praises all night long as he owned the Tobacco Road rivalry on Saturday and spoiled senior night for the Tar Heels.

    Duke Men's Basketball @DukeMBB

    Flip got that double-double in style 💪💪💪💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/kylefilipowski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kylefilipowski</a> <a href="https://t.co/a5y2Q8uWxa">pic.twitter.com/a5y2Q8uWxa</a>

    #DukeMBBStats @DukeMBBStats

    Kyle Filipowski has his 14th double-double this season with 11 points and 10 rebounds (15:21 left at UNC).<br><br>His 14 double-doubles lead all Division I freshmen.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DukeMBBStats?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DukeMBBStats</a>

    Brendan Marks @BrendanRMarks

    The Kyle Filipowski vs. RJ Davis show

    Ray Holloman @Ray_Holloman

    More help defense by Kyle Filipowski. He is really having a night defensively.

    Travis Joseph @krollknows

    Kyle Filipowski legit looks like a quicker version of Kaminsky 🤷🏻‍♂️

    Scout Tape @scouttape

    I'm so confident Kyle Filipowski will be a very good player on the NBA level<br><br>I feel like he can do a little bit of everything as a big, someone who can be part of a 7,8 man playoff rotation on a championship team

    Amy Murray @VTDukefan

    Year 2 Kyle Filipowski would be unstoppable. Take a page out of Kyle Singler's book. <a href="https://t.co/3xu5FZn742">https://t.co/3xu5FZn742</a>

    Filipowski, 19, is currently projected as a late first-round pick in Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft. He'll look to improve his draft stock as he leads the Blue Devils into the postseason for the first time under new head coach Jon Scheyer.

    He is nearly averaging a double-double for the season with 14.8 points per game to go along with 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

    With the win, Duke (23-8, 14-6 ACC) will have a double-bye in the ACC tournament that's set to begin Tuesday.