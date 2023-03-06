Ideal Landing Spots for the Stars of the 2023 NFL Scouting CombineMarch 6, 2023
Ideal Landing Spots for the Stars of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Given how much attention the NFL Scouting Combine attracts, it's only logical to expect several draft prospects to leave Indianapolis with a massive boost in perception.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is undoubtedly the headliner of the 2023 crowd. To simply label his results in athletic testing as "impressive" would be an extraordinary understatement. He put together one of the best combine performances.
Seriously—like, ever.
As the combine wraps up, we're linking a selection of the many standouts with ideal landing spots in the 2023 NFL draft.
Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
Ideal Landing Spots: Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers
Although he played a valuable role at Northwestern for three seasons, Adetomiwa Adebawore wasn't a national name.
He's doing a great job changing that reality.
Last month, Adebawore had a tremendous showing at the Senior Bowl. During the combine, the 6'2", 282-pound defender ran a stellar 4.49-second 40-yard dash, soared 37.5 inches on his vertical, leaped 10'5" for his broad jump and tallied 27 reps on the bench press. All four ended as top-10 results among defensive linemen.
Adebawore, who totaled 24.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in college, could play tackle or end in the NFL. That versatility makes him less scheme-dependent than many other D-linemen.
Still, the Browns, Lions and Chargers are desperate for upgrades in the middle of their defense. They ended the 2022 campaign ranked 25th, 30th and 32nd, respectively, in yards allowed per carry.
Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Ideal Landing Spots: Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans
Jalin Hyatt showed off his explosiveness in Indy.
After seeing him torch coverage again and again in 2022, that certainly is not breaking news. Nevertheless, he ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical and 11'3" broad jump—which ranked sixth, fourth and first, respectively, among receivers.
Hyatt averaged 18.9 yards per reception last year, and basically every NFL offense could use that speed. Let's not pretend otherwise.
But the ideal franchises for Hyatt have one of two situations.
First, the Jaguars and Chargers would benefit from adding a vertical threat to complement a receiving corps of intermediate targets. Second, the Cowboys grossly lack depth behind CeeDee Lamb, while the Titans need to bolster a thin group around youngster Treylon Burks.
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Ideal Landing Spots: Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders
Anthony Richardson is a high-risk prospect. He played occasionally in 2021 before starting in 2022, ending that season with a meager 53.8 completion rate but a highlight reel stocked with impressive runs.
Before the combine, no reasonable person questioned his athletic gifts. He proved exactly why in Indianapolis, too.
Richardson set all-time combine QB records with a 40.5-inch vertical and 10'9" broad jumps. He sprinted 40 yards in a position-best 4.43 seconds. Altogether, he tallied a perfect 10/10 in Relative Athletic Score, per Kent Lee Platte of Pro Football Network.
The concerns about Richardson's actual performance are understandable; they are simply not a part of the story right now.
All QB-needy teams—especially those with a top-10 pick—will be interested in Richardson. Under the premise that he's no higher than QB3 behind Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Richardson should be strongly connected to the Panthers, Lions, Colts and Raiders.
He might stumble badly. He might also develop into one of the league's most exciting quarterbacks—and that possibility will justify the sizable risk of taking Richardson early.
Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
Ideal Landing Spots: Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks
Georgia won another championship in the 2022 season, but a torn pectoral sidelined Nolan Smith from late October through the title game.
He looked pretty darn healthy at the combine.
Smith scampered to a 4.39-second 40 and recorded a 41.5-inch vertical, the best results among edge-rushers. For good measure, he finished third at his position with a broad jump of 10'8".
Although he'll be labeled undersized for an edge-rusher at 6'2" and 238 pounds, Smith is nonetheless an appealing prospect.
Any defense that needs a pass-rushing jolt likely will be keeping an eye on Smith. While he might've tested his way ahead of the Ravens' or Chiefs' ranges, both the Lions and Seahawks should consider Smith with their second pick in the opening round.
DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan
Ideal Landing Spots: Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders
Who doesn't love a blazer?
DJ Turner II sprinted to a 4.26-second 40-yard dash, matching the fourth-fastest time in combine history. He was the only prospect to break the 4.3-second mark in 2023.
As always, yes, that doesn't guarantee anything in the NFL. Turner, who checked in at 5'11" and 178 pounds, is a light defender. While a small stature is not disqualifying either, it's fair to say some NFL teams—for better or worse—have a preference for bigger cornerbacks.
But plenty of franchises will covet his speed.
Turner is a definite option for the Ravens; former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald holds that job in Baltimore. Otherwise, the Steelers and Commanders need depth at corner, and the Eagles may join the group if extension talks with James Bradberry don't go their way.
Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
Ideal Landing Spots: Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints
Long revered as a physically impressive player, Darnell Washington measured 6'7" and 264 pounds at the combine.
However, he's also a generally unfair athlete at that size. The tight end from Georgia recorded a 4.64-second 40-yard dash and a position-best 4.08-second 20-yard shuttle.
And he can do this:
So, yeah, that'll work.
Both the Bengals and Cowboys may lose their starter in free agency, so they'd be obvious fits if that happens. Plus, the Packers and Saints could have Washington bolster their blocking ahead of star running backs.
Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
Ideal Landing Spots: Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, New York Giants
College production does not necessarily translate to the NFL, but Jack Campbell definitely wasn't hurting in that department.
During the last two seasons at Iowa, he amassed 271 tackles with nine takedowns for loss. Campbell also snagged four interceptions, forced two fumbles and scored two defensive touchdowns.
At the combine, Campbell provided a few emphatic answers about his athleticism. He notched top-three finishes at the position in vertical and broad jumps and led all linebackers in both the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle.
Campbell basically screams, "I play for the Patriots." Joking aside, he's a logical fit in New England, next to fellow Iowa product Josey Jewell with the Broncos and for a linebacker-needy Giants defense.