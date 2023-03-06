Ideal Landing Spots for the Stars of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

0 of 7

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Given how much attention the NFL Scouting Combine attracts, it's only logical to expect several draft prospects to leave Indianapolis with a massive boost in perception.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is undoubtedly the headliner of the 2023 crowd. To simply label his results in athletic testing as "impressive" would be an extraordinary understatement. He put together one of the best combine performances.

Seriously—like, ever.

As the combine wraps up, we're linking a selection of the many standouts with ideal landing spots in the 2023 NFL draft.