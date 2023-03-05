Arnold Sports Festival Results 2023: Saturday Results, Highlights and Reaction

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It was a loaded docket Saturday at the 35th Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. The penultimate day of the event featured some of the most anticipated competitions of the entire festival, namely men's Physique, the Arnold Classic and the bikini international.

The Arnold Classic is one of the premier bodybuilding competitions in the world. This year's event includes some of the best athletes in the history of bodybuilding. It is headlined by two-time champion William "The Conqueror" Bonac.

Nick Walker, the 2021 Arnold Classic winner and two-time Mr. Olympia champion Mamdouh Elssbiay also competed.

Samson Dauda won the Arnold Classic, while Erin Banks won the men's physique, going back-to-back. Lauralie Chapados took home the bikini international crown for the second consecutive year as well.

Here are the results from some of Saturday's main events.

Arnold Classic:

First Place: Samson Dauda

Second Place: Nick Walker

Third Place: Chinedu Andrew Obiekea

Fourth Place: Mamdouh Elssbiay

Fifth Place: Shaun Clarida

Sixth Place: Akim Williams

Seventh Place: William Bonac

Eighth Place: Justin Rodriguez

Ninth Place: Kamal Elgargni

Tenth Place: Patrick Moore

Men's Physique:

First Place: Erin Banks

Second Place: Diogo Montenegro

Third Place: Emanual Hunter

Fourth Place: Vitor Chaves

Fifth Place: Carlos DeOliveira

Sixth Place: Edvan Ferreira Palmeira

Bikini International:

First Place: Lauralie Chapados

Second Place: Maureen Blanquisco

Third Place: Jennifer Dorie

Fourth Place: Ashley Kaltwasser

Fifth Place: Romina Basualdo

Sixth Place: Ivanna Escandar

Pro Wheelchair:

First Place: Harold Kelley

Second Place: Tory Jones

Third Place: Bradley Betts

Fourth Place: Woody Belfort

Fifth Place: James Berger

Sixth Place: Tim Caldwell

Arnold Strongwoman Classic:

First Place: Victoria Long

Second Place: Rebecca Roberts

Third Place: Andrea Thompson

Fourth Place: Olga Liashchuk

Fifth Place: Inez Carrasquillo

Sixth Place: Donna Moore

Seventh Place: Samantha Belliveau

Eighth Place: Melissa Peacock

Ninth Place: Hannah Linzay

Tenth Place: Tamara Walcott

Arnold Strongman Classic:

First Place: Mitchell Hooper

Second Place: Mateusz Kieliszkowski

Third Place: Bobby Thompson

Fourth Place: Trey Mitchell

Fifth Place: Tom Evans

Sixth Place: Pavlo Nakonechnyy

Seventh Place: Tom Stoltman

Eighth Place: Rob Kearney

Ninth Place: Kevin Faires

Tenth Place: Luke Stoltman

As last year's winner, Brandon Curry, was not competing in the 2023 edition of the competition, a fresh Arnold Classic Champion was set to be crowned. Dauda stood out among the rest, taking home the $300,00 prize and the competition's trophy.

The Arnold Classic's prejudging took place early Saturday morning and was quite the spectacle as Walker, Dauda and Chinedu Andrew Obiekea all made the final round.

Obiekea ended up winning the best poser award, while Walker won the most muscular.

Meanwhile, Banks and Chapados continued their dominance in their respective divisions, defending their titles and looking like favorites going into other competitions later in the year.