Arnold Sports Festival Results 2023: Saturday Results, Highlights and Reaction

Arnold Sports Festival Results 2023: Saturday Results, Highlights and ReactionMarch 5, 2023
It was a loaded docket Saturday at the 35th Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. The penultimate day of the event featured some of the most anticipated competitions of the entire festival, namely men's Physique, the Arnold Classic and the bikini international.
The Arnold Classic is one of the premier bodybuilding competitions in the world. This year's event includes some of the best athletes in the history of bodybuilding. It is headlined by two-time champion William "The Conqueror" Bonac.
Nick Walker, the 2021 Arnold Classic winner and two-time Mr. Olympia champion Mamdouh Elssbiay also competed.
Samson Dauda won the Arnold Classic, while Erin Banks won the men's physique, going back-to-back. Lauralie Chapados took home the bikini international crown for the second consecutive year as well.
Here are the results from some of Saturday's main events.
Arnold Classic:
- First Place: Samson Dauda
- Second Place: Nick Walker
- Third Place: Chinedu Andrew Obiekea
- Fourth Place: Mamdouh Elssbiay
- Fifth Place: Shaun Clarida
- Sixth Place: Akim Williams
- Seventh Place: William Bonac
- Eighth Place: Justin Rodriguez
- Ninth Place: Kamal Elgargni
- Tenth Place: Patrick Moore
Men's Physique:
- First Place: Erin Banks
- Second Place: Diogo Montenegro
- Third Place: Emanual Hunter
- Fourth Place: Vitor Chaves
- Fifth Place: Carlos DeOliveira
- Sixth Place: Edvan Ferreira Palmeira
Bikini International:
- First Place: Lauralie Chapados
- Second Place: Maureen Blanquisco
- Third Place: Jennifer Dorie
- Fourth Place: Ashley Kaltwasser
- Fifth Place: Romina Basualdo
- Sixth Place: Ivanna Escandar
Pro Wheelchair:
- First Place: Harold Kelley
- Second Place: Tory Jones
- Third Place: Bradley Betts
- Fourth Place: Woody Belfort
- Fifth Place: James Berger
- Sixth Place: Tim Caldwell
Arnold Strongwoman Classic:
- First Place: Victoria Long
- Second Place: Rebecca Roberts
- Third Place: Andrea Thompson
- Fourth Place: Olga Liashchuk
- Fifth Place: Inez Carrasquillo
- Sixth Place: Donna Moore
- Seventh Place: Samantha Belliveau
- Eighth Place: Melissa Peacock
- Ninth Place: Hannah Linzay
- Tenth Place: Tamara Walcott
Arnold Strongman Classic:
- First Place: Mitchell Hooper
- Second Place: Mateusz Kieliszkowski
- Third Place: Bobby Thompson
- Fourth Place: Trey Mitchell
- Fifth Place: Tom Evans
- Sixth Place: Pavlo Nakonechnyy
- Seventh Place: Tom Stoltman
- Eighth Place: Rob Kearney
- Ninth Place: Kevin Faires
- Tenth Place: Luke Stoltman
As last year's winner, Brandon Curry, was not competing in the 2023 edition of the competition, a fresh Arnold Classic Champion was set to be crowned. Dauda stood out among the rest, taking home the $300,00 prize and the competition's trophy.
The Arnold Classic's prejudging took place early Saturday morning and was quite the spectacle as Walker, Dauda and Chinedu Andrew Obiekea all made the final round.
Obiekea ended up winning the best poser award, while Walker won the most muscular.
Meanwhile, Banks and Chapados continued their dominance in their respective divisions, defending their titles and looking like favorites going into other competitions later in the year.