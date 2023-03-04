Lionel Messi Transfer to MLS Would Take 'David Beckham-Like Deal'; Commish Open to It

AP Photo/Daniel Cole

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said the league will be flexible in trying to add Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi, even offering a "David Beckham-like deal," per Paul Tenorio and Pablo Maurer of The Athletic.

As Garber explained, Beckham signed a contract in 2007 that gave him an option to purchase an MLS expansion team for $25 million as long as he played in the league for five years. The Englishman spent parts of six seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy, winning a championship in 2011, before becoming a part owner of Inter Miami.

Beckham and Inter Miami are considered a contender to sign Messi when his contract with PSG is up this summer. David Ornstein of The Athletic reported in October that there was "increasing confidence" in a deal.

Garber said Thursday that MLS will be willing to work with Messi to complete a deal:

"You're dealing with perhaps the most special player in the history of the game. So when there are rumors of him connected to Miami, that's great. And if it could happen, it would be terrific for MLS, it would be terrific for Messi and his family, and like everything with us, we try to run every opportunity down. I can't give any more details than that because we don't have them."

Messi would be the highest-profile player to join MLS since Beckham with a resume that includes seven Ballon d'Or trophies as the best player in the world. He led Argentina to a World Cup title in December, winning the Golden Ball as the tournament's top player.

The forward could provide a boost to any club around the world, and his joining an MLS team would bring positive publicity to the entire league.