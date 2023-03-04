Ja Morant Suspended at Least 2 Games by Grizzlies After Video Appearing to Show Gun

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended and will be away from the team for at least two games, the Grizzlies announced Saturday.

The news comes after Morant posted a video to Instagram Live that appeared to show him holding a gun while at a nightclub.

"We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating," NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski earlier Saturday.

The latest story comes just days after a report by Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post that Morant was accused in a police report of repeatedly punching a 17-year-old at a pickup basketball game last summer and then displaying a gun at the teenager.

According to TMZ Sports, the 17-year-old filed a lawsuit against Morant in September.

Morant also allegedly "threatened" a security guard at a Memphis mall during an altercation in a parking lot during the summer, although no arrests were made.

According to Bob Kravitz and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the NBA also investigated a January incident where acquaintances of Morant got into a confrontation with members of the Indiana Pacers traveling party.

The group with the Pacers said someone in a car containing Morant and others shone a laser on them as it was driving past them outside the arena, and members of the party were believed the laser was attached to a gun.

The league said it was unable to corroborate the alleged use of a weapon to threaten the group.

Morant has been one of the league's top young players through his four seasons with the Grizzlies, earning two All-Star selections, a Rookie of the Year award and last year's Most Improved Player award.

The 23-year-old is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game this season, making himself a legitimate MVP candidate for the second-best team in the Western Conference entering Saturday.

The Grizzlies are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in a pair of road games at Crypto.com Arena. If Morant returns after a two-game absence, he will face the Golden State Warriors at home on Thursday, March 9.