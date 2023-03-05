Big East Tournament 2023: Men's Bracket, TV Schedule, Dates and Predictions

0 of 4

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A highly competitive season of Big East men's basketball will come to a head in Madison Square Garden with a tournament that could have plenty of surprises.

The Big East has been a roller coaster ride this season. Marquette wrapped up the No. 1 seed but even the Golden Eagles have losses to two of the teams who will be direct competitors for the tournament title.

They'll be seeking their first Big East tournament championship in program history or at least their first appearance in the finals.

Villanova has dominated this tournament in recent history. The Wildcats have won five of the last seven but they will be a big underdog this year. They'll be the No. 6 seed and will likely need a miraculous run to qualify for the NCAA tournament.

UConn is in a position to claim its first title since re-joining the conference in 2021. The Huskies are the highest-ranked team in KenPom's metrics. A 2-6 stretch in the middle of the season has their overall resume looking shaky, but they have proven to be a force when playing well.

Creighton, Providence and Xavier have also been at the top of the conference throughout the season. The result should be a tournament chock full of interesting games and a little sampling of madness.

Here's a look at the bracket, schedule and a few predictions.