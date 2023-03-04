AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 3

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 3March 4, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on March 3.
This was the final show before Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view, so a special program aired after Rampage hyping the weekend's festivities.
A big Fatal 4-Way tag match took place with four tag teams that a lot of people think should have been booked for Revolution.
We also saw Emi Sakura battle RIho and much more. Let's look at what went down Friday night on Rampage.
Aussie Open vs. BCC vs. Top Flight vs. Dark Order
- Aussie Open has been a lot of fun in AEW. It would be great to see them stay for a while if they don't head right back to NJPW.
- Castagnoli's music always gets a big pop.
- Mark Davis and Eddie Kingston need to have a singles match at some point. Those two would match up so well together.
- The standing double stomp Reynolds hit on Yuta looked good.
John Silver and Alex Reynolds attacked Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli on their way to the ring while Aussie Open and Top Flight began fighting in the ring.
Once everyone got to their corner and we started getting regular tags, the action was a bit easier to follow.
The problem with a match this size is that nobody ever gets to spend too much time in the ring because there are eight different people who need to be highlighted.
These four teams did a good job balancing their time so it never felt like one team was in control for too long, which also made the outcome harder to predict.
After several double-team spots from all four teams, Yuta was able to pin Darius Martin to et the win for Blackpool Combat Club. Silver and Reynolds attacked them after the match and kept the fight going.
Winner: BCC
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Riho vs. Emi Sakura
- Sakura's crown and robe always look great good, especially when you realize the crown isn't actually made out of metal.
- Sakura moves around with more speed than you would expect just from looking at her.
- Riho may be small, but the way Sakura is able to catch her so easily is still impressive.
The second match of the night was teacher vs. student when Sakura battled Riho. Sakura obviously had a size and power advantage, but Riho is usually fighting an uphill battle in that department.
The former AEW women's champion kept finding ways to counter Sakura and take her down with different tactics, but her mentor always seemed to be one step ahead of her.
They fought through a commercial break and the veteran seemed to find her groove as she dominated her former student. She used strikes and submissions in an attempt to wear down the fan favorite.
This was a competitive bout between two women who know each other better than most. They didn't hold back and brought out the best in each other. Riho eventually scored the win with a nice pinning combination.
Winner: Riho
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations