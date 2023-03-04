AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 3

1 of 2

AEW

John Silver and Alex Reynolds attacked Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli on their way to the ring while Aussie Open and Top Flight began fighting in the ring.

Once everyone got to their corner and we started getting regular tags, the action was a bit easier to follow.

The problem with a match this size is that nobody ever gets to spend too much time in the ring because there are eight different people who need to be highlighted.

These four teams did a good job balancing their time so it never felt like one team was in control for too long, which also made the outcome harder to predict.

After several double-team spots from all four teams, Yuta was able to pin Darius Martin to et the win for Blackpool Combat Club. Silver and Reynolds attacked them after the match and kept the fight going.

Winner: BCC

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations