15-Year-Old Chloe Ricketts Youngest to Sign NWSL Contract After Deal with Spirit

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chloe Ricketts, 15, has made history as the youngest player to sign a contract with a National Women's Soccer League team after agreeing to a three-year deal with the Washington Spirit on Thursday.

The midfielder from Dexter, Michigan, narrowly broke the record set by Olivia Moultrie in 2021, who was three days older (15 years, 286 days) when she signed her contract with Portland Thorns FC. Moultrie went on to have a solid 2022 season with three goals and four assists in 14 appearances.

Ricketts first got a tryout as a non-roster player in the Spirit's January training camp and impressed enough to earn a deal through the NWSL's Under-18 Entry Mechanism. She will earn a full roster spot and can't be traded or waived until she is at least 18 years old.

"The opportunity to join the Washington Spirit on a professional contract is a dream come true," Ricketts said in the team's release. "I'm looking forward to continuing my development as a player and individual with the great resources here in the District. Having the chance to work with Dawn Scott (Performance, Medical and Innovation) and Head Coach Mark Parsons as I begin my professional career is exciting, and I can't wait to do my part in contributing to the club's success… Now, let's go win another championship!"

Still just a high school sophomore, Ricketts must live with a parent or legal guardian until she turns 18.