UFC 285 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Jones vs. GaneMarch 4, 2023
UFC 285 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Jones vs. Gane
A much larger Jon Jones will return to the Octagon at UFC 285 with the goal of taking the heavyweight championship in the main event against Ciryl Gane.
Jones has already established himself as one of the greatest fighters of all time. He's undoubtedly the best light heavyweight to ever compete. Now, he'll look to become one of the few fighters who has held the UFC title in two different weight classes.
It's a landmark event in the history of the heavyweight division. With Francis Ngannou leaving the organization, there is a power void at the top of the division, and these are the two leading candidates to fill it.
Valentina Shevchenko will put her belt on the line in the co-main event. While the heavyweight division is looking for some stability in a time of chaos, Shevchenko will try to keep the status quo against Alexa Grasso in the women's flyweight division.
It's a card loaded with talent and high stakes. Here's a look at the entire card along with predictions for the biggest fights.
UFC 285 Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Jon Jones -170 ($175 bet wins $100) vs. Ciryl Gane +145 ($100 bet wins $145): Heavyweight Championship
Valentina Shevchenko -750 vs. Alexa Grasso +550: Women's Flyweight Championship
Geoff Neal +390 vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov -490
Mateusz Gamrot -215 vs. Jalin Turner +185
Bo Nickal -1800 vs. Jamie Pickett +1000
Prelims (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Cody Garbrandt -175 vs. Trevin Jones +150
Derek Brunson +195 vs. Dricus Du Plessis -230
Viviane Araújo +100 vs. Amanda Ribas -120
Julian Marquez +130 vs. Marc-Andre Barriault -150
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Ian Machado Garry -730 vs. Song Kenan +530
Cameron Saaiman -275 vs. Mana Martinez +220
Jessica Penne +250 vs. Tabatha Ricci -300
Da'Mon Blackshear +360 vs. Farid Basharat -450
Esteban Ribovics +205 vs. Loik Radzhabov -245
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Jones' Wrestling Keys Decision Win over Gane
Jon Jones is coming up to heavyweight from light heavyweight, but he's done it differently than just about anyone who moves up weight. He didn't try to do it in a matter of months. He waited years and actually weighed in a half-pound heavier than Ciryl Gane at the weigh-ins, tipping the scales at 248 pounds.
The long layoff comes with questions. We haven't seen Jones fight in three years. When we did, he looked as beatable as he ever has in a unanimous decision win in which Dominick Reyes landed 12 more significant strikes (116), per UFC Stats.
Now he's going against a unique heavyweight in Gane. The Frenchman is way more technical than most big strikers, and he moves more like a middleweight than the traditional lumbering giants.
But Gane's loss to Francis Ngannou is concerning and unshakeable in this context. He was taken down four times by The Predator in a bout that revealed his wrestling as a potential weakness that could be exploited.
Ngannou is a striker who picked up some grappling. Jones' primary background was in wrestling before he became an MMA star.
That spells trouble for Bon Gamin. His takedown defense and clinchwork will be tested early and often. That's going to be a tough test to pass.
Prediction: Jones via decision
Shevchenko Gets Back to Dominant Ways Against Grasso
Taila Santos gave the women's flyweight division a glimmer of hope in Valentina Shevchenko's last title defense. While Bullet has typically made light work of every contender that comes her way, Santos made her sweat.
Santos took her down three times and attempted three submissions in a split decision. That's more resistance than Shevchenko saw in her last several fights combined.
So with Alexa Grasso putting together a four-fight win streak on her way to this shot, it could stand to reason that Shevchenko is once again in danger.
But styles make fights, and Grasso doesn't present the same challenges. The 29-year-old can wrestle a little bit but doesn't typically force the issue. She's much more comfortable as a boxer working her opponents from range.
The problem is that Shevchenko thrives there, too, but has way more tools in the tool belt. Shevchenko can play the distance game, but she can also close it. She is an all-terrain fighter who will clinch, takedown and brawl depending on where she has the biggest advantage.
Don't count on the flyweight champ giving up that belt just yet.
Prediction: Shevchenko via fourth-round TKO
Rakhmonov Takes Next Step to Title Shot Against Neal
Since coming to the UFC in 2020 from M-1, Shavkat Rakhmonov has done nothing but wreck shop. He hasn't been the most active fighter, but when he's been in the cage, it has been marked by dominance.
The 28-year-old is 4-0, with all four of those wins coming by way of knockout or submission.
Geoff Neal is going to be the toughest test to date. He's durable, has good hands and is coming off the best performance of his career with a win over Vicente Luque.
However, it's concerning for Neal that he missed weight for the bout. That can be a sign that something didn't go as planned before the fight or he has a lack of focus. Either way, it's not news you want to hear when taking on someone the caliber of Rakhmonov.
The question will be whether Neal can remain upright and avoid the wrestling of his opponent. If not, he's going to have a hard time making this one competitive.
Rakhmonov's pressure is going to be hard to turn away for a round, let alone long enough to land a significant blow that could change the fight.
Prediction: Rakhmonov via second-round TKO
Gambling Problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.