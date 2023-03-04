UFC 285 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Jones vs. Gane

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

A much larger Jon Jones will return to the Octagon at UFC 285 with the goal of taking the heavyweight championship in the main event against Ciryl Gane.

Jones has already established himself as one of the greatest fighters of all time. He's undoubtedly the best light heavyweight to ever compete. Now, he'll look to become one of the few fighters who has held the UFC title in two different weight classes.

It's a landmark event in the history of the heavyweight division. With Francis Ngannou leaving the organization, there is a power void at the top of the division, and these are the two leading candidates to fill it.

Valentina Shevchenko will put her belt on the line in the co-main event. While the heavyweight division is looking for some stability in a time of chaos, Shevchenko will try to keep the status quo against Alexa Grasso in the women's flyweight division.

It's a card loaded with talent and high stakes. Here's a look at the entire card along with predictions for the biggest fights.