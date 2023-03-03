NFL Rumors: Jets 'Favorite' to Sign Derek Carr If Aaron Rodgers Returns to Packers

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Derek Carr remains highly sought after ahead of the opening of NFL free agency March 15, but the New York Jets could be the most likely landing spot, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

"If [Aaron] Rodgers does wind up back in Green Bay, the Jets should be viewed as the favorite to land Carr," Rosenblatt reported. "His meeting in New Jersey recently with [Robert] Saleh and others went well, and the Jets view Carr as a quarterback who can get them over the hump and contend in the AFC."

Rosenblatt noted the Jets are willing to wait on Rodgers, who promised this week on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast to make a decision "soon enough," but there is reportedly an expectation the veteran quarterback will either retire or return to the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers is certainly more proven than Carr with four career MVP awards, including two in the last three years, but Carr showed he can be a reliable starter across his nine years with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The New Orleans Saints have shown heavy interest in the free agent, with the team ready to sign the quarterback as of Thursday, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

Carr also met with the Jets and Carolina Panthers this week, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, with Panthers coach Frank Reich speaking highly of the veteran.

"There's still a good five-year window there," Reich said of Carr.

Despite the numerous options, the Jets could be the best landing spot for the 31-year-old after his visit with the team.

"I can say that he left a strong impression with everybody," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said of Carr.

New York finished last season with the No. 4 scoring defense, which would give a lot more help to Carr after the Raiders finished 26th in the category last year. The team never ranked higher than 20th in points allowed during the quarterback's time with the organization.

With exciting playmakers on offense such as wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, Carr would have a lot to work with if he signs with the Jets.