Draymond Green Laughed at Dillon Brooks Not Liking Him or 'Anything' About Warriors

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Draymond Green doesn't seem to have much time for Dillon Brooks' trash talk.

In a profile by ESPN's Tim Keown, the Memphis Grizzlies forward said he doesn't like Green "at all" and doesn't "like anything to do" with the Golden State Warriors.

According to Keown, when a Warriors spokesman asked Green for comment, the four-time All-Star "laughed and chose to pass on the opportunity to respond."

The Grizzlies haven't been shy about trying to start rivalries with any team in the NBA, but they seem particularly enamored with the Warriors.

It started last season after the Grizzlies' 123-95 win over the Warriors on March 28, 2022. Jaren Jackson Jr. tweeted out the Warriors' rallying cry "strength in numbers."

Following the Warriors' series-clinching victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Klay Thompson specifically cited Jackson's tweet during the postgame press conference.

Green and Grizzlies star Ja Morant had some words on Twitter after Thompson's comments:

Morant generated some buzz in December when he dismissed every Western Conference team as a threat to the Grizzlies in the playoffs during an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews.

"I'm fine in the West," he said (h/t Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic).

Green and Morant were able to joke about the comment during the NBA All-Star Game when the Golden State forward was a sideline reporter for TNT.

"[Teams] got better at the trade deadline," Green said to Morant (h/t Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area). "Are you still 'fine in the West,' and which teams are you looking at now and saying, 'That team has to be reckoned with?'"

"Definitely got to look at Phoenix now with adding [Kevin Durant]," Morant replied. "Obviously, we can't shy away from [the Warriors], everybody knows y'all always in contention. Champs."

Brooks has also been at the center of some controversial moments for the Grizzlies. He has a reputation as a dirty player, including appearing to take a cheap shot at Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell by hitting him in the groin during a Feb. 2 game.

Green doesn't have the most stellar reputation in the NBA. He punched Jordan Poole, his own teammate, in training camp.

Perhaps some of Brooks' animosity toward Green is because he sees some of himself in the former Defensive Player of the Year.

The Grizzlies and Warriors will play two more games in the regular season at FedEx Forum on March 9 and 18.