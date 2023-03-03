NFLPA: Chiefs Players 'Discouraged from Reporting Their Injuries'; 'Fear Retribution'

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The vibes from the Kansas City Chiefs are generally good coming off a Super Bowl victory, but some of their players don't seem to have positive interactions with head trainer Rick Burkholder.

In the NFL Players Association report cards for all 32 teams released this week, the Chiefs' received the lowest grade among all training staffs with a D-.

The biggest complaints registered by players include feeling "discouraged from reporting their injuries" and that they "fear retribution" if they speak up to receive better care.

The report does note the training staff as a whole is "generally well liked" and the key concerns are with Burkholder.

Burkholder just completed his 10th season with the Chiefs. He previously worked with Andy Reid for 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012.

Per the Chiefs' official website, Burkholder was named the team's vice president of sports medicine and performance in 2018. He continues to "oversee the athletic training staff and added the team's strength and conditioning and equipment departments to his responsibilities."

Despite their success on the field, Kansas City ranked in the bottom half of the league in seven of the eight categories the NFLPA surveyed. It tied for 12th in treatment of families with a B grade.

The D- grade for the training staff wasn't the lowest mark for the Chiefs. They received an F for team travel, with only 59 percent of their players feeling like they have enough room on flights, and they are one of six clubs that requires young players to have roommates.