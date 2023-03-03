X

    NFL Combine 2023 Results: Highlights, Reaction and Recap from Thursday

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 3, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 01: Georgia defensive lineman Nolan Smith answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1, 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    A couple of future NFL players made themselves some coin Thursday.

    The first day of the NFL Scouting Combine undoubtedly had a few stars of the show, and chief among them were Georgia edge-rusher Nolan Smith and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who each blazed impressive 40-yard dash times.

    For the full testing results from Thursday, be sure to check out NFL.com.

    Smith dropped jaws by running his in a blazing 4.39 seconds to go along with elite vertical and broad jumps.

    NFL @NFL

    Nolan Smith: ATHLETE <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/4qTdp9MylL">pic.twitter.com/4qTdp9MylL</a>

    Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks

    Nolan Smith had a day! <a href="https://t.co/R50Be72ue9">pic.twitter.com/R50Be72ue9</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Nolan Smith's <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaFootball</a> teammates went crazy after his 4.39 40-yard dash 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/SmithNoland2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SmithNoland2</a><br><br>(via marvinjonesjrr/IG) <a href="https://t.co/hT7INqaX0u">pic.twitter.com/hT7INqaX0u</a>

    Dane Brugler @dpbrugler

    Nolan Smith's big-time athleticism is all over his tape.<br><br>This isn't just a "workout warrior." <a href="https://t.co/ajFusLRjex">pic.twitter.com/ajFusLRjex</a>

    Pete Prisco @PriscoCBS

    Nolan Smith can fly, but in 2021 he was the best pass rusher on the Georgia team. Not Travon Walker.

    Micah Kiser @kiser_rollin

    Nolan Smith is a 15 yr pro. Insane athlete who loves ball and the process. Can't miss prospect

    Smith has proved himself on the field, too, notching 20 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks for the ferocious Georgia defense in his four years at the school. His numbers don't jump off the page, but his athleticism will have NFL teams coveting him.

    Kancey likely padded his wallet Thursday, too, running a 4.67-second 40-yard dash.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Pitt DT Calijah Kancey officially ran a 4.67<br><br>That's the fastest time at the Combine for a DT since 2003 🤯<a href="https://t.co/m9xr575XyV">pic.twitter.com/m9xr575XyV</a>

    NFL Research @NFLResearch

    Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey ran the fastest 40-yard dash by someone 280+ lbs since 2003<a href="https://twitter.com/Pitt_FB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pitt_FB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/PP8PEsfnxc">pic.twitter.com/PP8PEsfnxc</a>

    Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL

    Because nobody should be compared to Aaron Donald, the Kancey athletic comp is more like Ed Oliver.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    KANCEY HIVE LETS GO <a href="https://t.co/cBZhzqpfpL">https://t.co/cBZhzqpfpL</a>

    Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft

    Nolan Smith and Calijah Kancey are small for their positions, so testing like elite athletes was crucial. Both checking boxes, not that there was much doubt

    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    On the overlay, Calijah Kancey is neck and neck with Aaron Donald through at least the first 20 yards of the 40.<br><br>Elite get off

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    For reference, Aaron Donald was 1.59 (99th percentile)

    With 14.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss in the past two seasons, Kancey's production showed up on the field in a big way. Those are impressive numbers for an interior lineman, and Kancey may have solidified a first-round draft stock.

    The NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah already had him as the No. 30 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. Expect him to get at least a slight bump.

    One player who came into the combine with a top-five draft stock and likely will keep it is edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr., who didn't necessarily turn heads with a 4.69-second 40-yard dash but impressed with his get-off:

    NFL @NFL

    Will Anderson Jr. with a 4.69u on his first run. <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaFTBL</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/9fc737PfB2">pic.twitter.com/9fc737PfB2</a>

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    Reminder to everyone that the 1.61 split is the important part for Will Anderson, not the 4.69 (which is still okay at 250+). <a href="https://t.co/w5apPmwOoW">https://t.co/w5apPmwOoW</a>

    Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 @lukesawhook

    That 1.61 10 yard split from Will Anderson is FILTHY <br><br>That's an explosive athlete

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    Will Anderson with a 4.69 40-yard dash with a 1.61 10-yard split.<br><br>Very good initial burst off the line of scrimmage shows in that 10-yard split. Solid 40 time for him but was admittedly expecting a little higher.

    Nicole Lynn @AgentNicoleLynn

    Best player in college football and still decides to compete today (when he could of sat and done nothing). That's the player you'll get when you draft Will Anderson Jr.

    Anderson chose not to run a second 40-yard dash. He doesn't need it after posting 34.5 sacks in his three college seasons and 58.5 tackles for loss. Teams that need help getting after the quarterback are going to be very, very intrigued by Anderson.

    There was a clear theme Thursday—the prospects hitting the NFL, especially coming off the edge, are just a different level of athlete:

    PFF College @PFF_College

    Byron Young had an ELITE combine showing🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/Vol_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Vol_Football</a> <a href="https://t.co/RDb67D7aHs">pic.twitter.com/RDb67D7aHs</a>

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    Biggest takeaway from the first day of the combine is the training and development players are experiencing in college these days is incredible. These dudes are all freaks.

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    Something to remember with all of these outstanding EDGE testing numbers at the NFL Combine<br><br>Your favorite pass rusher was likely a great tester

    The other big story that continued to develop surrounded Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, a potential top-five pick who was arrested Wednesday and charged with reckless driving and racing after being accused of racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, who was in a 2021 Ford Expedition, on Jan. 15.

    Both LeCroy and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock were killed in the crash, and Carter is facing up to 12 months in jail and a $1,000 fine if found guilty.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From our Combine coverage: The information gathering on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Georgia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Georgia</a> DT Jalen Carter has begun. <a href="https://t.co/AAbt0raSYF">pic.twitter.com/AAbt0raSYF</a>

    On Thursday, Carter returned to the combine to continue conducting interviews with teams and taking measurements, per multiple reports. He hadn't planned on participating in testing or drills even before his arrest.