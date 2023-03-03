Will Anderson Jr. at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Former Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. is considered one of the top talents in the 2023 NFL draft class, and he put his skills on display Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.



Anderson weighed in at 253 pounds, 10 more than his listed playing weight with the Crimson Tide:

Though he is considered to be an edge-rusher, Anderson participated in drills with the linebackers group rather than the defensive linemen.

In the ever-important 40-yard dash, Anderson ran an unofficial 4.69 in his first attempt, which was a solid time for a player of his size. He decided not to do a second attempt, telling NFL Network that he was satisfied with his time.

Anderson's official time was later revealed to be 4.60. His numbers and measurements were similar to some talented edge-rushers:

During his first on-field drill, Anderson stumbled a bit early on and looked a bit slow. However, it should be noted that he won't be doing a lot of coverage as an off-ball linebacker because any team that drafts him would deploy him as a pass-rusher.

Anderson recovered nicely with an impressive showing in his next drill to close out the day strong:

Anderson was a standout performer for the Crimson Tide during his three seasons, establishing himself among the long line of great defensive linemen to play under legendary head coach Nick Saban. He's a two-time unanimous All-American, two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Nagurski Trophy winner, given to the nation's best defender.

He's coming off a 2022 campaign in which he won the Bednarik Award as well as the Lombardi Award.

In his collegiate career, the Hampton, Georgia, native racked up 204 tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks, as well as an eye-popping 206 quarterback pressures. He ranks in the top three in most major categories in program history.

It's clear that any team that lands Anderson will be getting a generational talent, and he further cemented his status as a top prospect in this year's draft class with his performance Thursday.