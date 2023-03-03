X

    Will Anderson Jr. at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

    Doric SamMarch 3, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Linebacker Will Anderson of Alabama speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    Justin Casterline/Getty Images

    Former Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. is considered one of the top talents in the 2023 NFL draft class, and he put his skills on display Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

    Anderson weighed in at 253 pounds, 10 more than his listed playing weight with the Crimson Tide:

    NFL Rumors @nflrums

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alabama?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alabama</a> Will Anderson Jr. official measurements:<br><br>Height - 6'3 1/2"<br>Weight - 253<br>Arm - 33 7/8"<br>Hand - 9 7/8" <a href="https://t.co/XGEbXnsg27">pic.twitter.com/XGEbXnsg27</a>

    Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre

    Alabama had Anderson listed at 243 lbs

    Though he is considered to be an edge-rusher, Anderson participated in drills with the linebackers group rather than the defensive linemen.

    In the ever-important 40-yard dash, Anderson ran an unofficial 4.69 in his first attempt, which was a solid time for a player of his size. He decided not to do a second attempt, telling NFL Network that he was satisfied with his time.

    NFL @NFL

    Will Anderson Jr. with a 4.69u on his first run. <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaFTBL</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/9fc737PfB2">pic.twitter.com/9fc737PfB2</a>

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    Will Anderson with a 4.69 40-yard dash with a 1.61 10-yard split.<br><br>Very good initial burst off the line of scrimmage shows in that 10-yard split. Solid 40 time for him but was admittedly expecting a little higher.

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    Reminder to everyone that the 1.61 split is the important part for Will Anderson, not the 4.69 (which is still okay at 250+). <a href="https://t.co/w5apPmwOoW">https://t.co/w5apPmwOoW</a>

    JP Acosta @acosta32_jp

    The only good comp: <a href="https://t.co/3hqOCAk4XZ">pic.twitter.com/3hqOCAk4XZ</a>

    Nicole Lynn @AgentNicoleLynn

    Best player in college football and still decides to compete today (when he could of sat and done nothing). That's the player you'll get when you draft Will Anderson Jr.

    Anderson's official time was later revealed to be 4.60. His numbers and measurements were similar to some talented edge-rushers:

    The Draft Network @TheDraftNetwork

    Will Anderson Jr. official 40 time: 4.60s<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RatedRookie?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RatedRookie</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Quite the comparison for <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaFTBL</a>'s Will Anderson Jr. 👀<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/iinycEr6E4">pic.twitter.com/iinycEr6E4</a>

    Clint Lamb @ClintRLamb

    Khalil Mack Combine<br>• 6'2 5/8, 251<br>• 33 1/4 arm<br>• 10 1/4 hand<br>• 40: 4.65<br>• Split: 1.64<br><br>DeMarcus Ware Combine:<br>• 6'4, 251<br>• 33 1/4 arm<br>• 10 hand<br>• 40: 4.69<br>• Split: 1.68<br><br>Will Anderson Combine:<br>• 6'3 1/2, 253<br>• 33 7/8 arm<br>• 9 7/8 hand<br>• 40: 4.69u<br>• Split: 1.61u

    During his first on-field drill, Anderson stumbled a bit early on and looked a bit slow. However, it should be noted that he won't be doing a lot of coverage as an off-ball linebacker because any team that drafts him would deploy him as a pass-rusher.

    Anderson recovered nicely with an impressive showing in his next drill to close out the day strong:

    NFL @NFL

    Fancy footwork from <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaFTBL</a> LB Will Anderson Jr. <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/KRSlLLyAAv">pic.twitter.com/KRSlLLyAAv</a>

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    Will Anderson completely owned the pass rush drills. I'm blown away that he's even working out when so many top players don't. Good on him

    Marcus Whitman @TFG_Football

    Will Anderson out here moving better than all of the actual linebackers after the NFL put him in this group is objectively hilarious.

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    The agility of Will Anderson on full display in these positional drills.<br><br>Not only is he quick off the snap, but he's a smooth operator in space. Helps him a lot in pursuit. <a href="https://t.co/QOQrdpbBnp">pic.twitter.com/QOQrdpbBnp</a>

    Johnny Venerable @JohnnyVenerable

    Now we're talking, baby. Will Anderson Jr. so fluid on the bags. <a href="https://t.co/fKnewzrpsS">pic.twitter.com/fKnewzrpsS</a>

    JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson

    That last drill was the one I felt Will Anderson Jr's power through the television--rushing the curve to his right. The power from his lower trunk/ upper legs is undeniable.

    Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid

    Best part of Will Anderson's workout today was how fluid he looked dropping into coverage and redirecting. Looked very comfortable from the stand up position as a 3-4 OLB.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bama?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bama</a> edge Will Anderson's official 40 time: 4.60.<br><br>Blazin' 🔥 🔥 🔥 <br><br>The potential top position player on the board. <a href="https://t.co/TbFDfmHZRb">pic.twitter.com/TbFDfmHZRb</a>

    Anderson was a standout performer for the Crimson Tide during his three seasons, establishing himself among the long line of great defensive linemen to play under legendary head coach Nick Saban. He's a two-time unanimous All-American, two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Nagurski Trophy winner, given to the nation's best defender.

    He's coming off a 2022 campaign in which he won the Bednarik Award as well as the Lombardi Award.

    In his collegiate career, the Hampton, Georgia, native racked up 204 tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks, as well as an eye-popping 206 quarterback pressures. He ranks in the top three in most major categories in program history.

    It's clear that any team that lands Anderson will be getting a generational talent, and he further cemented his status as a top prospect in this year's draft class with his performance Thursday.