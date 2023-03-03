The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW Revolution 2023 Match Card

The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW Revolution 2023 Match CardMarch 3, 2023
- MJF vs. Bryan Danielson (Ironman match, AEW World Championship)
- Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya (AEW Women's Championship)
- Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page (Texas Death Match)
- The Gunns vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs. Danhausen and Orange Cassidy (AEW Tag Team Championships)
- Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow (TNT Championship)
- Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks
- The Elite vs. House of Black (AEW Trios Championships)
- "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Christian Cage
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@RingRustRadio)
AEW Revolution takes place this Sunday, and while more matches could be announced during Rampage, the card is much smaller than what we are used to seeing this close to an AEW pay-per-view.
Graham Matthews
The Gunns vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs. Danhausen and Orange Cassidy
What has been your opinion of The Gunns as tag team champions thus far?
It hasn't been very long since they've been champions, but I haven't been all that impressed so far. There are far better, more intriguing options for that role instead, and The Gunns simply aren't at that level. The best-case scenario would see them lose the titles at Revolution, but they're bound to retain and hold onto the gold for at least a little longer.
MJF vs. Bryan Danielson
Offer an argument for why MJF should retain the title.
MJF just won the AEW World Championship at AEW's last pay-per-view in November, and after only one successful title defense under his belt, it would be premature for him to lose it this soon. Plus, there are plenty of opponents ready for him to face coming out of Revolution, including Darby Allin, Adam Cole, Eddie Kingston and others.
Donald Wood
Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page
Who benefits the most from a win in this match?
Hangman Page. Moxley is one of the industry's most beloved wrestlers and one of the few performers who can bring AEW and WWE fans together with his excellence. Page needs an unforgettable victory in his feud with Moxley to return to prominence following his title run, and beating the former champion at Revolution in a Texas Death Match would achieve that goal.
MJF vs. Bryan Danielson
What are the pros and cons of booking a title change here?
While I would not book a world title change at Revolution, the possibility presents several pros and cons. On the positive side, it would give Danielson a much-needed title reign and the company a champion with mainstream popularity. On the negative side, it would hand the cornerstone of the company's future a devastating loss instead of cementing his worth as a top draw. Danielson should become champion, but not at Revolution.
Erik Beaston
Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe
Do you think Wardlow should win so Joe can focus on ROH and create a clear line between the ROH and AEW rosters?
Wardlow should win to restore his credibility and momentum. If that helps Joe focus on ROH and create a clear line between the two promotions, so be it, but Wardlow really needs the win for no other reason than to right the wrongs of his creative direction over the last eight months.
MJF vs. Bryan Danielson
What are the pros and cons of MJF retaining the title?
The pros of MJF retaining the title are the strengthening of a heel champion whom top babyfaces in AEW can vie to come up against, not to mention the fact that he is the most engaging and compelling character on the show, so retaining keeps him in a position to remain relevant and prevalent.
There really are no cons to MJF retaining the title at this point. He is a superb talent, one of the best talkers of his generation and can hang with any wrestler in any match. A ton of work on the part of him and the company went into getting him to the point that he could be the guy in AEW, and taking the title off him this early in his run would negate all of it.
Mr. Jeff J
Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks
If you were the agent for this match, lay out how you would book it from start to finish, including who wins.
Starks would definitely win. I wouldn't overbook with any outside interference. I'd let it be a straight-up one-on-one match. Jericho tries to out-wrestle Ricky (a la his Lionheart persona), then says "screw it" and tries to use every underhanded trick in the book. Starks is able to overcome it and pin Jericho in the middle of the ring.
MJF vs. Bryan Danielson
Do you think MJF is better as the champion or as the guy chasing the champion?
I think MJF should be chasing the title. His lackluster run has done nothing to elevate the top title or AEW as a company. He doesn't wrestle often enough, puts challengers through the same contrived gauntlets and his sophomoric promos have become as stale as 10-year-old bread.
He needs to leave the low-hanging fruit on the vine, diversify his promo game, develop his in-ring work and evolve his character past "rich, entitled, king of the incels." If he doesn't commit to improvement, the only bidding war of 2024 will be in his own imagination.
Kevin Berge
Elite vs. House of Black
If The House of Black wins, who should get the pin, and which member of The Elite should take the pin?
Malakai Black needs a big win visually, so he is the right man to get the pin. He could pin either member of The Young Bucks. Matt Jackson would sell it well. It is just important to protect Kenny Omega for a future match with Black.
MJF vs. Bryan Danielson
Do you think Danielson is better as a champion or as the guy chasing the champion?
The American Dragon can be a fantastic champion, putting on great matches with any challenger. However, he is better in the chase. In fact, he is one of the absolute best at selling the role of challenger. He sells that desire to be a champion better than just about anyone.
Chris Mueller
Hayter vs. Soho vs. Saraya
Who should walk away from this match with the win?
Hayter has to retain the title to continue to capitalize on the immense popularity she has developed. It's truly amazing how she went from hired muscle to world champion without having to break up with her current allies, Britt Baker and Rebel. Hayter needs to retain, and she will likely end up beating Saraya to do it.
MJF vs. Bryan Danielson
Offer an argument for why Danielson should win the title.
It feels like AEW needs something big to get the attention of casual fans who only tune in occasionally, and putting the belt on someone like Danielson would do just that. He is one of the most popular wrestlers of his generation. Putting a title on him will never be a bad decision. MJF's run has been fine, but he might be better as a desperate man who will stop at nothing to regain the title after losing it.
Predictions
- MJF (EB, KB, JJ, DW, GM) vs. Danielson (CM)
- Hayter (GM, CM) vs. Soho (KB) vs. Saraya (JJ, EB, DW)
- Moxley vs. Page (EB, KB, JJ, DW, GM, CM)
- The Gunns (KB, GM, CM) vs. Acclaimed (DW) vs. Lethal and Jarrett (JJ, EB) vs. Danhausen and Cassidy
- Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow (EB, KB, JJ, DW, GM, CM)
- Jericho (EB, KB, GM) vs. Starks (DW, JJ, CM)
- The Elite (JJ, EB, KB) vs. House of Black (GM, DW, CM)
- Perry (EB, KB, JJ, DW, GM, CM) vs. Cage
Respondents' picks are represented by their initials: