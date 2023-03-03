The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW Revolution 2023 Match Card

1 of 7

The Gunns vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs. Danhausen and Orange Cassidy

What has been your opinion of The Gunns as tag team champions thus far?

It hasn't been very long since they've been champions, but I haven't been all that impressed so far. There are far better, more intriguing options for that role instead, and The Gunns simply aren't at that level. The best-case scenario would see them lose the titles at Revolution, but they're bound to retain and hold onto the gold for at least a little longer.

MJF vs. Bryan Danielson

Offer an argument for why MJF should retain the title.

MJF just won the AEW World Championship at AEW's last pay-per-view in November, and after only one successful title defense under his belt, it would be premature for him to lose it this soon. Plus, there are plenty of opponents ready for him to face coming out of Revolution, including Darby Allin, Adam Cole, Eddie Kingston and others.