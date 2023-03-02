NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Bears' No. 1 Pick Drawing 'Significant, Significant' Interest'

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All eyes are on the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, as many believe the team could be willing to trade the No. 1 overall pick.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Bears won't have a shortage of suitors around the league if they decide to put the pick on the market.

"From my understanding, there is significant, significant interest in that pick," Rapoport stated.

Rapoport noted that Bears general manager Ryan Poles is open to trading the No. 1 pick "for the right price." He named the Houston Texans (No. 2), Indianapolis Colts (No. 4), Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and Carolina Panthers (No. 9) as the teams most likely looking to move up from their current positions.

All of those teams are in need of a quarterback of the future, and this year's draft class has a talented crop of signal-callers led by Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. Rapoport pointed out that the Arizona Cardinals are also open to trading the No. 3 pick, which could create a scenario where the top three picks are used on quarterbacks.

The Bears are reportedly still evaluating whether Justin Fields is their franchise cornerstone, so they could choose to hold on to the top pick. Despite the 23-year-old's impressive second season in 2022, Chicago's front-office regime under Poles isn't the one that drafted him and could be looking for an upgrade after a 3-14 campaign.

If the Bears commit to Fields, there are multiple talented players at the top of the draft that could be difference-makers for the franchise. In that case, Chicago's best course would be to shop the top pick for the highest price to secure more assets.