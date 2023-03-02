Ravens' John Harbaugh Thinks Brother Jim Will Remain Michigan's HC 'For Life'

Norm Hall/Getty Images

After serious recent interest from NFL teams, Jim Harbaugh seems quite settled and happy as the head coach at the University of Michigan. And according to his brother, John—coach of the Baltimore Ravens—that won't change anytime soon.

While talking at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, John was asked whether he believes his brother will make a return to the professional coaching ranks. He told reporters:



"I don't know. I feel like, again, you talk about providence too, and it's good work; I think he's really good about that. He talked about, 'Make no oath for the future.' I think he's honest about that.

"That's probably the difference with him and all these other guys who act like they're not open about opportunities that come along. Jim is open about it. I think his players respect that; his coaches respect that. ... So, I think he's at Michigan for life, probably, but then again, maybe God's got other plans. So, we'll see."

The younger Harbaugh, Jim, was a candidate for the head job with the Denver Broncos this offseason and had interest from the Vikings ahead of the 2022 campaign as well, and both times he opted to stay in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh, 59, has been at Michigan since 2015 and is coming off perhaps his best season with the program, leading the Wolverines to a 13-1 record and making a second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.

He recently told reporters he'd like to stay at Michigan for as long as possible despite all of the interest from the NFL.

"I'm here as long as Michigan wants me here," Harbaugh said. "You would have had a story if I wasn't here, but I'm here and this is where I want to be."

There's no question as to why Harbaugh is receiving so much attention from NFL franchises. In a relatively short period he managed to turn the 49ers organization into one of the best in the league after years of obscurity.

San Francisco went 6-10 in 2010, the season before Harbaugh arrived. He immediately transformed the team into a contender, going 13-3 his first season in charge and leading the Niners to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Giants in overtime.

The following year the 49ers went 11-4-1 and made it to Super Bowl XLVII and lost to the Ravens. He'd make one more conference championship in 2013 before going 8-8 in 2014 and ultimately parting ways with the organization.