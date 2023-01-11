X

    Report: Jim Harbaugh Top Broncos HC Candidate If Sean Payton Turns Down Job

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 11, 2023

    GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on before the VRBO Fiesta Bowl college football national championship semifinal game between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs on December 31, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Denver Broncos are reportedly determined to land a splashy name in their head coaching search.

    Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Wednesday that Jim Harbaugh will become the Broncos' top target should Sean Payton, their current top option, turn down the job.

    Payton and Harbaugh are the two biggest names in the NFL coaching carousel this offseason.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

