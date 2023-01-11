Report: Jim Harbaugh Top Broncos HC Candidate If Sean Payton Turns Down Job

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are reportedly determined to land a splashy name in their head coaching search.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Wednesday that Jim Harbaugh will become the Broncos' top target should Sean Payton, their current top option, turn down the job.

Payton and Harbaugh are the two biggest names in the NFL coaching carousel this offseason.

