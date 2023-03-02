Tommy Pham on Origin Of Joc Pederson Feud: I Said I'd 'Pimp Slap the S--t' Out of Him

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Tommy Pham has opened up about the origin of his feud with Joc Pederson that resulted in an on-field altercation between the two before a game between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds last season.

Appearing on Foul Territory TV (starts at 1:15 mark), Pham said he told Pederson he would "pimp slap the s--t" out of him because the Giants outfielder kept taking shots at him over a fantasy football league they were in together.

Pham lived up to his word because Pederson and another person were in the outfield talking before a May 27 game. Pham walked up to them, appeared to say something to Pederson and slapped him.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Pederson explained there "was no real argument" between the two before the slap.

"He came up and said, 'you remember from last year?' I was like, 'fantasy football?' He was like, 'yeah.' Then, yeah," Pederson said.

In an interview with Bob Nightengale of USA Today three weeks after the incident, Pham said he had "no regrets" because Pederson "deserved to be slapped."

Pham also told Nightengale that Major League Baseball talked to him about potentially pressing charges if he didn't accept an immediate three-game suspension.

"I'm like, 'Go ahead. Assault for a slap? OK. People do way worse," he explained.

Pham eventually accepted the three-game ban and a fine for an undisclosed amount.

There was no follow-up incident when the Reds and Giants played a three-game series in San Francisco from June 24-26.

Pham could meet up with Pederson again this season after he signed a one-year deal with the New York Mets in January. The Mets and Giants play seven games during the regular season, including four at Oracle Park from April 20-23.