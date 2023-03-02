Lionel Messi Threatened After Family's Store in Argentina Attacked by Gunmen

Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Gunmen in Argentina left a threatening message for Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi after opening fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws, according to the Associated Press.

The family of Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, owns a franchise of the Unico supermarket chain in Rosario, Argentina.

"Police said two men on a motorcycle fired at least a dozen shots into an Unico branch in the early hours, and left a message on a piece of cardboard that read, 'Messi, we're waiting for you. [Rosario Mayor Pablo Javkin] is also a drug trafficker, so he won't take care of you," per the AP.

The AP reported the motives behind the shooting are unknown, but added "Javkin, a center-left politician in opposition to the ruling Peronist coalition, appeared to throw suspicion of complicity for the attack on both criminal gangs and federal security officials."

In the past, the 35-year-old Messi's relationship with supporters in Argentina has previously been somewhat fraught because he was constantly held against the standard set by Diego Maradona. Not only was Maradona instrumental in Argentina's 1986 FIFA World Cup triumph, but he also embodied the values often attached to Argentine soccer.

But it's unlikely that would still be an issue in his homeland, as Argentina's victory in the 2022 World Cup gave Messi the one achievement that had eluded him across his legendary career and forever cemented his legacy with the national team.