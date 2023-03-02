2023 NFL Draft Rumors: Anthony Richardson Met with Colts, Raiders, Ravens, More

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Florida's Anthony Richardson was not lacking for interested teams at the NFL scouting combine.

Jordan Schultz of The Score reported Richardson met with the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots while at the combine.

Richardson is one of the most polarizing players in the 2023 draft class, with teams understandably enamored with his physical skill set despite his underwhelming production at Florida. He threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions while adding 654 yards and nine scores as a runner in 2022.

While those numbers are solid enough, they pale in comparison to those of Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, who are expected to sit atop the quarterback class. Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis are considered high-risk, high-reward signal-callers, guys who could easily develop into the next Josh Allen or flame out spectacularly.

Any team picking Richardson will likely go into the 2023 season with a veteran stopgap option in place. He consistently struggled against high-level SEC competition, and throwing him into the fire immediately as a rookie would be a recipe for failure.

Stroud, Richardson and Levis are set to throw at the NFL scouting combine this week, while Young opted out of the throwing portion. The Indianapolis showcase will be a major test for Richardson in showing off his physical prowess and perhaps having some teams forget about the moments where he looked completely out of his element as a decision-maker.