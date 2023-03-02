Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from ROH Relaunch Debut

Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from ROH Relaunch DebutMarch 2, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of the relaunched Ring of Honor weekly television show on March 2.
This will be the first new episode of ROH produced since late 2021, and it will be the first to air since Tony Khan acquired the company in January 2022.
Episodes will be broadcast weekly on Honor Club moving forward, which is ROH's proprietary streaming service and the home of all its previous content.
The first episode of the relaunched show was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH World Championship against AR Fox.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Thursday's show.
Slim J vs. Mark Briscoe
- The way Mark screams in his matches is hilarious. Redneck Kung Fu was on full display.
- The kick Slim J hit from the top rope looked clean.
- So did the springboard reverse DDT.
- Mark appeared to be busted open the hard way. His wound wasn't bleeding much, but it was enough to be visible. If he had bladed, it probably would have looked much worse.
The late Jay Briscoe was in the first match on the original ROH show, so it seemed appropriate that Mark Briscoe was in the first match of the relaunched show.
His opponent for the night was Slim J, who wore his fanciest gold visor for the occasion. Mark Sterling and Ari Daivari were at ringside with J.
While Mark had the upper hand early, Slim was able to make this a competitive match instead of a one-sided beatdown. However, it definitely favored Mark when it came to who had the most offense.
The tag team specialist was clearly having a lot of fun, especially when he was chopping the skin off of Slim's chest.
This was a fun opening contest. It wasn't a show-stealer, but it was a sprint between two men who have been important to the history of Ring Of Honor, so it felt like the best choice to put in the opening spot. Mark hit the Jay Driller to score the win and immediately pointed to the sky. His brother would be proud.
Winner: Mark Briscoe
Grade: B
