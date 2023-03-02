Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from ROH Relaunch Debut

0 of 1

ROH

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of the relaunched Ring of Honor weekly television show on March 2.

This will be the first new episode of ROH produced since late 2021, and it will be the first to air since Tony Khan acquired the company in January 2022.

Episodes will be broadcast weekly on Honor Club moving forward, which is ROH's proprietary streaming service and the home of all its previous content.

The first episode of the relaunched show was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH World Championship against AR Fox.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Thursday's show.