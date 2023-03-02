NFL Rumors: 'Belief' Bryce Young Will Weigh in 'Near' 200 Pounds at 2023 Combine

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Alabama quarterback and 2023 NFL draft prospect Bryce Young is reportedly expected to weigh in close to 200 pounds when he steps on the scale at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported there is a "belief" among people in Indianapolis for the combine that Young will weigh in "near" the 200-pound mark.

Young's diminutive size compared to typical NFL quarterbacks has been a major talking point during the pre-draft process, but he has reportedly been working to change the narrative. ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay reported last month that Young told him he was trying to get up to 210 pounds.

In addition to his weight, Young's height will undoubtedly be scrutinized, as it is unclear if he will reach the 6-foot mark.

McShay (h/t Ryan Phillips of The Big Lead) recently said he spoke with someone who measured Young at 5'10½". If that stands, Young will be one of the shortest quarterbacks to ever have their height recorded at the combine.

Per Oliver Hodgkinson of Pro Football Network, six quarterbacks have measured shorter than 5'10½" at the combine. The only one who has enjoyed any level of NFL success is the 2019 No. 1 overall pick and two-time Pro Bowler Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.

Young's height and weight clearly didn't hold him back during his two seasons as the starting quarterback at Alabama.

In his first full season as a collegiate starter in 2021, Young completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.

His numbers dipped to a 64.5 percent completion percentage, 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns and five picks last season, although he did miss one game and the bulk of another due to injury.

While there is no guarantee Young will be the first quarterback off the board in the 2023 NFL draft, he seems entrenched as one of four quarterbacks who will be taken in the first round along with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson.

The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and while they are unlikely to take a quarterback due to the presence of Justin Fields, they could trade down with a quarterback-needy team like the Indianapolis Colts or Houston Texans, who would then take their franchise signal-caller with the top pick.

Stroud, Levis and Richardson are all planning to throw at the combine on Saturday, while Young is reportedly opting to wait until Alabama's pro day.

Because of that, much of the focus on Young in Indianapolis will unquestionably be on his measurables.