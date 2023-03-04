Updated 2023 AEW Revolution Match Card Ahead of PPV

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of AEW's tentpole events will rock San Francisco on Sunday night when Revolution emanates from the Chase Center.

The headliner will be a first-time-ever match between MJF and Bryan Danielson, and the AEW World Championship will be on the line in that bout in AEW's first 60-minute Iron Man match.

While there is a great deal of excitement surrounding MJF vs. Danielson, fans are also looking forward to the Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page, as well as the several other title matches on the main card.

Here is a full rundown of the Revolution card, plus everything you need to know about when and how to watch it.

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco

When: Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET (Buy-In pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: B/R Live

AEW Revolution 2023 Match Card

Mark Briscoe and the Lucha Brothers vs. Ari Daivari and the Varsity Athletes (Pre-Show)

Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) (Pre-Show)

AEW World Championship 60-Minute Iron Man Match: MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

AEW Women's World Championship Three-Way: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho

AEW World Trios Championships: The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (c) vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King)

TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

AEW World Tag Team Championship Four-Way: The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

No Holds Barred: Christian Cage vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

Top AEW Revolution Matches to Watch

MJF vs. Bryan Danielson

Defending the AEW world title on pay-per-view for the first time since winning it at Full Gear in November, MJF will have his hands full in the main event of Revolution.

MJF is not only facing one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time in Bryan Danielson, but he is doing it in a match that would conceivably favor Danielson in a significant way.

Few wrestlers possess the type of stamina Danielson does, which makes him a natural fit for a 60-minute Iron Man match, whereas MJF must prove he can last and thrive in that type of match against a living wrestling legend.

Although MJF's greatest value comes in his character and mic work, he has shown many times during his AEW tenure that his in-ring work is underrated and deserving of more praise.

If there are any MJF detractors remaining, he will have a chance to make them believers once and for all at Revolution if he is able to hang with The American Dragon.

MJF vs. Danielson has the makings of a true classic, and it could be precisely what MJF needs to truly get his title reign off and running.

The Elite vs. The House of Black

For the first time in their reign as AEW world trios champions, The Elite will be in danger of dropping the titles at Revolution.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been rolling as a three-man unit, but the House of Black recently stepped up and began playing mind games in an effort to knock them from their perch atop the trios division.

Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King make for a formidable group, although it feels like they are still trying to find their way in AEW and score that signature win to establish themselves as legitimate threats.

There hasn't been much of a story told between The Elite and the House of Black leading up to Revolution, but that won't stop all six performers from putting on a spectacular match that has a chance to be the show stealer.

The seven-match series between The Elite and Death Triangle played a big role in lending importance to the trios titles, and a big pay-per-view match between two of the most popular in AEW could help take it to another level.

Christian Cage vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

While it is easy to get lost in the shuffle on a large card with so many high stakes involved, the grudge match between Christian Cage and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry figures to be among the standout matches at Revolution.

The rivalry between Christian and Jungle Boy has been ongoing for several months, although it was paused for much of the fall and winter with Christian missing time because of an injury.

They were supposed to do battle in a match at All Out in September, but since Cage was hurt, AEW ran an angle that saw Luchasaurus attack Jungle Boy before the match, allowing Christian to pin him in a matter of seconds.

Christian recently returned to the fold, and he has continued his masterful heel work, which has in turn helped Jungle Boy get even more over as an underdog babyface.

The highly personal feud may finally be settled once and for all at Revolution, so it is fitting that it will take place under a No Holds Barred stipulation.

With Christian and Jungle Boy having no limits placed on what they can do, they have a chance to put on a special performance in San Francisco.

