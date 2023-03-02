Lakers Surprise Twitter with Play Sans LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Win vs. Thunder

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were without their three best players in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell all were forced to sit out with various ailments.

While that may seem like a recipe for disaster, the Lakers managed to steal a 123-117 road victory over the Thunder at Paycom Center despite playing with a depleted roster. Six players scored in double figures for Los Angeles in the win.

Veteran point guard Dennis Schröder led the way with a game-high 26 points, 22 of which came in the second half. Austin Reaves added 19 points off the bench on 5-of-5 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. Troy Brown Jr. also finished with 19 points, which is his season high.

After Tuesday's tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Wednesday's win was a much-needed dose of positivity for Los Angeles. NBA Twitter was happy with the fight the Lakers showed even without their stars:

While the Lakers can rely on their superstars when they're healthy, it's important that the role players also remain consistent in their contributions if the team hopes to climb up the standings and make a push for the playoffs.

Games like this will go a long way toward helping these players gain more confidence for the stretch run of the season.

Los Angeles (30-33) will return home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-32) on Friday.