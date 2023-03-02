X

    Lakers Surprise Twitter with Play Sans LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Win vs. Thunder

    Doric SamMarch 2, 2023

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MARCH 1: Dennis Schroder #17 and Lonnie Walker IV #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 1, 2023 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers were without their three best players in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell all were forced to sit out with various ailments.

    While that may seem like a recipe for disaster, the Lakers managed to steal a 123-117 road victory over the Thunder at Paycom Center despite playing with a depleted roster. Six players scored in double figures for Los Angeles in the win.

    Veteran point guard Dennis Schröder led the way with a game-high 26 points, 22 of which came in the second half. Austin Reaves added 19 points off the bench on 5-of-5 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. Troy Brown Jr. also finished with 19 points, which is his season high.

    After Tuesday's tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Wednesday's win was a much-needed dose of positivity for Los Angeles. NBA Twitter was happy with the fight the Lakers showed even without their stars:

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    Big time win for the Lakers. This was an absolute must win.

    Kyle Goon @kylegoon

    Great fire down the stretch here from the Lakers, up 105-92 and pulling away without their three top players in the lineup. Schroder up to a team high 20 points.

    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    The Lakers aren't still alive in the play-in race without Dennis Schroder.<br><br>He can be frustrating as hell, but he was probably the second-best player on the team when Anthony Davis was out, and he's coming up absolutely huge tonight with LeBron out.

    Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

    That hammer might have been the dagger. Lakers are on a 21-9 run, and The Thunder find themselves down 105-92 at this Mark Daigneault timeout. They have five more minutes to turn it around against these Lakers before the Jazz come to town.

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    LAL up 105-92.<br><br>Schröder has been terrific in the 2nd half after hurting his ankle in the 1st.<br><br>After going 1 for 7 in the 1st, he's now 6 for 8 in the 2nd, for 16 of his 20 points.<br><br>Rui Hachimura has also been big, with 7 of his 9 points and 4 of 9 boards in the 2nd.

    Daniel Starkand @DStarkand

    The Lakers' depth now compared to pre-deadline is night and day.

    Brandon Hill @BrandonHill38

    Lakers winning NBA games with depth again I could cry lmfao

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Lets go Lakers 🔥🔥🔥

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    LFG LAKERS!!

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    We don't win this game without Dennis fighting through pain<br><br>He's a coach's dream man🤝

    🦉 Lakers Vino @VinoUncorked

    Rui really showing up when we need him most! When the team is healthy and stacked it's harder for him to get a flow going but with the open minutes and role he's able to thrive really well for us which is huge!!!!!

    Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

    Lakers up 90-84. Troy Brown Jr. leads six players in double figures with 17.

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    Austin Reaves: 5 for 5 from the field, and 7 for 7 from the line after 4 straight clutch time free throws (18 points).<br><br>LAL lead 120-115, with the ball, and 43.5 seconds to play (10 on the shot clock).

    Kyle Goon @kylegoon

    Dennis Schroder, playing with a dinged left ankle, is 4 for 5 in this second half, and he has 16 points and 5 assists in the game. Last night, he said, "We got a must win tomorrow, we believe, in this locker room." Toughing it out and one of the Lakers' leaders tonight.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    The Lakers have one player - and only one - who can close games. Dennis Schoder.

    While the Lakers can rely on their superstars when they're healthy, it's important that the role players also remain consistent in their contributions if the team hopes to climb up the standings and make a push for the playoffs.

    Games like this will go a long way toward helping these players gain more confidence for the stretch run of the season.

    Los Angeles (30-33) will return home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-32) on Friday.