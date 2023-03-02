Colts Would Only Trade Up in Draft for 'a Guy Worthy of It', GM Chris Ballard Says

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It is widely believed that the Indianapolis Colts will be looking to move up from the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL draft in order to select their quarterback of the future.

While speaking to reporters at the NFL combine on Wednesday, Colts general manager Chris Ballard explained the team's thinking process as they approach the draft.

"I know all the speculation out there," he said, per ESPN's Stephen Holder. "To move up, there's got to be a guy worthy of it. ... Everybody has just automatically stamped that you've got to move up to [No.] 1 to get it right. I don't know if I agree with that. But that's gonna be the narrative, and that's OK."

