Ranking Dodgers' Best Trade Targets After Gavin Lux ACL Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers weren't planning on having a hole in the middle of their infield with less than a month to go until Opening Day, but Gavin Lux's injury has opened one right up.

A painful-looking play on the basepaths forced the 25-year-old to make an early exit from the Dodgers' exhibition against the San Diego Padres on Monday. On Tuesday, the team revealed that Lux is likely out for the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL and sprained LCL.

The Dodgers had been hoping that Lux, formerly the Minor League Player of the Year in 2019, would ably fill the departed Trea Turner's shoes at shortstop. The task now falls to Miguel Rojas, who's typically a better defender than he is a hitter.

Though it's hardly certain that the Dodgers will look outside the organization for help, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't seem to rule it out in speaking to reporters: "I do know that what we do have will be more than sufficient, but we're always trying to get better. Whether it's internally or externally, I just don't know."

Let's assess who the Dodgers can go get, starting with remaining free agents and long-shot trade possibilities before counting down seven more practical trade targets. Those rankings are based on those players' appeal, though we also speculated on their present availability.