Ravens Optimistic Lamar Jackson Contract Agreement Can Be Reached Before Tag Deadline

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday that he is "optimistic" about being able to get a deal done with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

DeCosta told reporters: "We want Lamar here. We want him back. Living in a world without a quarterback is a bad world to live in."

If the Ravens are unable to sign Jackson to a long-term deal before the March 7 deadline to use a franchise tag, Baltimore is likely to tag Jackson, although DeCosta noted he isn't yet sure if the Ravens would use the exclusive or non-exclusive franchise tag.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.