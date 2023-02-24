ESPN: Lamar Jackson's Camp Denies Rumors He Asked Ravens for Guaranteed Contract

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have yet to agree to terms on a new contract as the star quarterback is headed toward free agency.

Jackson reportedly is believed to be searching for a fully guaranteed contract in line with the five-year, $230 million deal Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns.

However, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported Friday on First Take that he was connected with Jackson's camp this week and he was assured the veteran signal-caller is not seeking a fully-guaranteed deal.

"I was connected to Lamar Jackson's camp yesterday, and I was absolutely emphatically assured Lamar Jackson has never asked for a fully guaranteed deal," Smith said. "... A: They have never asked for a fully guaranteed contract. B: The number that the Baltimore Ravens stopped at was $133 million guaranteed."

If the Ravens and Jackson can't agree to terms on a deal, it's possible Baltimore will place the franchise tag on the 2019 MVP. The Ravens will have until March 7 to hammer out a deal with Jackson or put the franchise tag on him to prevent him from becoming a free agent.