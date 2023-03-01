49ers' Trey Lance Expected to Be Cleared By OTAs After Ankle Injury, Says John Lynch

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance missed most of the 2022 campaign with an ankle injury but is expected to be cleared for a full return by OTA practices in May, according to general manager John Lynch, who says Lance has started throwing from full dropbacks again.

"I get reports, obviously, but my eyes tell me a lot," Lynch told reporters Tuesday. "And I'm watching Trey out there taking drops. I don't see a limp. Not to say he's 100 percent, but he's really recovering well and doing a really nice job."

The 49ers need welcome injury news more than most teams, especially at the quarterback position.

They reached the NFC Championship Game even with Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined by injuries only for Brock Purdy to suffer an elbow injury and journeyman backup Josh Johnson to suffer a concussion. They had to turn back to Purdy, who could barely throw the ball, in the 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Purdy will undergo elbow surgery this offseason, and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters last month, "I don't see any scenario" where Garoppolo returns.

"I do believe that it's probably run its course," Lynch said Tuesday of Garoppolo's time with the team. "But I think we leave with nothing but fond memories of Jimmy. Jimmy's going to go play some good football for someone."

That leaves Lance's health all the more important as he attempts to establish himself as the franchise quarterback San Francisco envisioned when it selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

He has played just eight games because of injury issues and the presence of Garoppolo when he was a rookie.

Lance has completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 797 yards, five touchdowns and three picks while adding 235 yards and one score on the ground.

A lack of consistency was expected for someone with such little experience, but the North Dakota State product was set to be the full-time starter until he suffered the ankle injury in Week 2 of the 2022 season. Purdy took over later after Garoppolo was sidelined and went 5-0 as a starter in the regular season before earning two playoff wins.

Purdy's surprising emergence makes the quarterback situation more complicated for the 49ers, but Lance can get a head start on the positional battle in OTAs.