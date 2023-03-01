James Harden Rumors: 76ers Star 'Serious' About Rockets Reunion amid Mutual Interest

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Rumors about James Harden potentially returning to the Houston Rockets after this season continue to persist.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick and Kelly Iko, Harden is "serious" about going back to the franchise he spent eight-plus seasons with.

Amick and Iko added the Rockets are "widely expected" to pursue the 10-time All-Star if, "as is expected," he opts out of his deal with the Philadelphia 76ers this summer.

The report does note Harden's "head and focus are on winning a championship with the 76ers" this season, but "his heart" has always been with the Rockets in part because of the freedom he was afforded by the franchise.

"It was the place that allowed him to truly be him," one source close to the situation told Amick and Iko. "They embrace the clubs, the private jets to Vegas, the lack of conditioning. … So they were like, 'No, you go.' As long as you put up 30, we're good. That was not any other place he'd ever been. … He loves that place. It was the place that allowed him to truly be him."

The Rockets are also believed to be "confident" they can at least get a meeting with Harden this summer if he becomes a free agent, and he maintains a "strong" relationship with team governor Tilman Fertitta and Fertitta's son, Patrick.

According to Amick and Iko, Harden "spent a considerable amount of time" working out with several Rockets young players last offseason and is "extremely fond" of Jalen Green.

There's also the possibility that Harden is trying to use the Rockets as a leverage play to maximize his earnings in a new contract with the 76ers.

The 33-year-old said during the offseason he told Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey to sign whoever they needed for depth and "give me whatever is left over." The end result was a two-year, $68.6 million deal with a $35.6 million player option for 2023-24.

Harden's $34.32 average annual salary ranks 30th among all NBA players.

"Everything in this league is leverage," one source close to Harden told Amick and Iko. "But that doesn't mean he won't go to Houston."

From strictly a basketball standpoint, the Rockets wouldn't seem like an appealing option for a player nearing the end of his prime who is still pursuing a championship. They have a promising young core with Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Porter Jr. and Green, but their 13-48 record is the worst in the NBA. That does put them in position to potentially win the draft lottery and add generational prospect Victor Wembanyama, though.

Even with all of that young talent, NBA history has shown it can take several years before those players are ready to make a real push at a title. By the time they reach that level, will Harden be fading?

But there are off-court things that Harden apparently enjoys about the Rockets. They seem comfortable giving him a level of freedom to do what he wants as long as he shows up and plays hard in games.

Harden is having a terrific season for the 76ers. He's averaging 21.6 points and an NBA-best 10.7 assists per game while shooting a career-high 39.3 percent from three-point range in 44 starts.

The Sixers are currently the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-21 record.