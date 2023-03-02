AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 1

0 of 2

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Just days before Revolution, All Elite Wrestling presented the go-home episode of Dynamite, headlined by a Face of the Revolution ladder match featuring some of the most death-defying competitors in the world.

The main event capped off a night that saw Bryan Danielson and MJF speak one last time about their 60-Minute Iron Man match for the AEW World Championship, an All-Atlantic title defense by Orange Cassidy, and a Casino Battle Royale to determine the fourth team to compete for the tag titles at Revolution.

Who emerged victorious from the in-ring action and who built momentum heading into the first AEW PPV of 2023, which will be broadcast live on the B/R app on Sunday night?

Find out with this recap of the March 1 edition.