AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 1March 2, 2023
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 1
Just days before Revolution, All Elite Wrestling presented the go-home episode of Dynamite, headlined by a Face of the Revolution ladder match featuring some of the most death-defying competitors in the world.
The main event capped off a night that saw Bryan Danielson and MJF speak one last time about their 60-Minute Iron Man match for the AEW World Championship, an All-Atlantic title defense by Orange Cassidy, and a Casino Battle Royale to determine the fourth team to compete for the tag titles at Revolution.
Who emerged victorious from the in-ring action and who built momentum heading into the first AEW PPV of 2023, which will be broadcast live on the B/R app on Sunday night?
Find out with this recap of the March 1 edition.
Match Card
- Face of the Revolution ladder match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ortiz vs. Komander vs. Eddie Kingston vs. AR Fox vs. Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (Samoa Joe on commentary)
- Casino Tag Team Battle Royale featuring Aussie Open, Jericho Appreciation Society, Best Friends, The Kingdom, Dark Order, La Faccion Ingobernable, The Butcher and The Blade, Lucha Bros, Top Flight and Blackpool Combat Club
- Peter Avalon vs. Chris Jericho
- AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill
- FTW Championship: Hook vs. Matt Hardy
- Riho vs. Toni Storm
- Bryan Danielson and MJF promos
The match card for Wednesday's card is as follows:
AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill
- The announce team ran down the history of the Cow Palace in San Francisco, home of Wednesday's show, including a mention of Roy Shire and Big Time Wrestling. Google him.
- Cassidy frustrated the challenger early, dodging him at every turn before Big Bill delivered a sidewalk slam.
- The heel drove Cassidy through the timekeeper's table with a chokeslam, drawing chants of "holy s**t!" entering the commercial break.
- Cassidy dropped to the mat, avoiding a big boot. He repeated the spot and rolled to the floor. There, Big Bill threatened to chokeslam Danhausen, only for Hathaway to backhand the popular, face-painted babyface with the cast on his supposedly broken hand.
- Cassidy delivered three Orange Punches, the third coming from the top rope, to earn the win.
- A bloodied Jon Moxley cut a prerecorded promo on Hangman Page before their Texas Deathmatch this Sunday.
- The House of Black attacked The Elite during their entrance, sending a message loudly and clearly to the AEW Trios Champions ahead of Sunday's Revolution PPV.
Orange Cassidy faced, quite literally, the biggest challenge to his reign as AEW All-Atlantic champion in Big Bill.
Despite a chokeslam that drove him through the timekeeper's table and the presence of Stokely Hathaway at ringside, Freshly Squeezed retained his title by defeating Big Bill with three consecutive Orange Punches.
One of which came from the top rope.
The match was a fun one that set the tone for the night and gave Cassidy another big victory in a recent string of them. He has been a great choice to carry the All-Atlantic Championship, which has not been prioritized in the slightest but has still been at the center of some above-average matches.
Cassidy has been extraordinary during this run and really should earn more credit for the quality of his work of late, despite the perception of his as a strictly comedic act.
Result
Cassidy defeated Big Bill to retain
Grade
C+
Top Moments