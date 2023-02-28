J.D. Martinez on Leaving Red Sox for Dodgers: Wanted to Be on Team Playing in October

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

J.D. Martinez became a free agent after the 2022 season following five years with the Red Sox, and while remaining in Boston seemed like a possibility for the veteran slugger, he recently opened up about leaving the franchise to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Speaking with WEEI's Rob Bradford on his Bradfo Sho podcast (h/t Boston.com's Conor Ryan), Martinez admitted that he wanted to play for a championship contender.

"I wanted a team that was going to be in October, be in the swing of things all year and give me a chance to win," he said. "I didn't want to get stuck with the Red Sox getting the guy they wanted and me left [feeling] wondering where I was going to go."

Martinez signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Dodgers in December and is expected to be the team's everyday designated hitter in 2023.

"I don't expect J.D. to DH 162 [games]," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said earlier this month. "But he's going to be the guy who's going to be in that position 99.9 percent of the time."

It's no surprise Martinez was interested in joining the Dodgers, which have been one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the last six seasons. In addition to winning the Commissioner's Trophy in 2020, the team also reached the World Series in 2017 and 2018.

Furthermore, the Dodgers have made the playoffs in each of the last 10 seasons.

Boston, meanwhile, has seemingly been on a downward spiral since winning the World Series in 2018. The Red Sox have made the playoffs just once in the last four seasons and finished last in the American League East with a 78-84 record in 2022.

The Dodgers also have the fourth-best odds to win the World Series in 2023 at +850, per DraftKings SportsBook. The Red Sox have +6000 odds to win the title, and it's unlikely the franchise even reaches the postseason.

In L.A., Martinez joins a star-studded lineup that includes Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy.

While the 35-year-old had a down year by his standards in 2022, slashing .274/.341/.448 with 16 home runs and 62 RBI, it's reasonable to believe he'll get back on track in a winning environment this year.

