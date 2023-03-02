Warriors' Free-Agency Outlook and Top Contract Decisions Following Trade Deadline

Warriors' Free-Agency Outlook and Top Contract Decisions Following Trade DeadlineMarch 2, 2023
The Golden State Warriors' performance in the 2023 NBA postseason could dictate their level of activity during the upcoming offseason.
The Dubs have struggled to gain traction during their attempted championship defense, but they have kept their heads above water in the congested Western Conference. And with Stephen Curry on the mend, they might have a chance to sprint through the stretch run.
If Golden State has a successful playoff trip—not necessarily winning a title, but advancing multiple rounds—that could make for a quiet offseason in the Bay.
If this team stumbles sooner than expected, though, it might have to consider making major moves to capitalize on what remains of Curry's prime.
Upcoming Free Agents
In terms of actual free agents, the Warriors don't have many worth mentioning.
Andre Iguodala's deal is up, but he has hardly played and plans on retiring once the curtains close on this campaign. JaMychal Green has been mostly solid, but he is replaceable if needed. Two-way contract recipients Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb could theoretically play their way into the franchise's future plans, but that hasn't happened yet.
Everyone else is signed past this season. Well, sort of.
There are two player options that could shape Golden State's offseason, at least on the free-agent front.
Donte DiVincenzo holds one at $4.7 million, per Spotrac, a pay rate he'll almost assuredly beat on the open market. Draymond Green has the other at $27.6 million, but his ability to find that money elsewhere is far less certain.
Toughest Decisions
Draymond Green, who's bearing down on his 33rd birthday, has hardly cemented his future to the Warriors'.
"The writing's on the wall," Green told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks about his future with the franchise. "... I understand the luxury tax. I understand you got these young guys and contracts up and they have to get paid."
Green doesn't sound eager to leave, but he's at least at peace with the possibility.
The biggest question, though, is who would pay him if not the Warriors. There aren't many teams with cap space this summer, and most that have it are too far from being competitive to shell out major coin for a veteran who's fighting against the clock.
He'll have suitors, sure, but will they have anything close to a $27 million salary for him? That feels unlikely.
Alternatives
If the Warriors live up to their playoff expectations, then they won't have much to worry about beyond the aforementioned player options.
They have a first-round pick to add to their young core (or trade after the selection is made), and then they can search out bargains to fill in any cracks.
However, if they get bounced in the opening round or even—brace yourselves—the play-in tournament, that could force the front office into much more dramatic action.
Golden State won't have the cap space to sign an impact player, but it could swing a major trade if needed. Is there a possibly available star who might be worth sacrificing Jonathan Kuminga and his sky-high potential? Do opposing teams think they can build an offense around Jordan Poole? If they do, his trade value would be enough to anchor a blockbuster.
The Dubs backed off of their two-timeline strategy a bit at the trade deadline, when they moved on from former No. 2 pick, James Wiseman. They could ditch the idea entirely this offseason, if they decide they can't wait on the rest of their young players any longer and need to swap them out for established pros.