Warriors' Free-Agency Outlook and Top Contract Decisions Following Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' performance in the 2023 NBA postseason could dictate their level of activity during the upcoming offseason.

The Dubs have struggled to gain traction during their attempted championship defense, but they have kept their heads above water in the congested Western Conference. And with Stephen Curry on the mend, they might have a chance to sprint through the stretch run.

If Golden State has a successful playoff trip—not necessarily winning a title, but advancing multiple rounds—that could make for a quiet offseason in the Bay.

If this team stumbles sooner than expected, though, it might have to consider making major moves to capitalize on what remains of Curry's prime.