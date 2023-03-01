Warriors' Stephen Curry Reportedly Could Return from Leg Injury Next Week

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reportedly could return to the lineup next week.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Wednesday "there's optimism" Curry could return during the Warriors' road trip, which begins Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The team announced on Feb. 22 that the 34-year-old was "making good progress" in his recovery from a lower left leg injury and he'd be reevaluated in one week.

The veteran point guard has missed the last nine games after suffering partial ligament tears as well as a contusion in his left leg in a victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 4.

This has been the second extended absence for Curry this season, as he sat out 11 games earlier in the year with a left shoulder subluxation. In all, the Warriors are 12-12 this season when he misses out, per StatMuse.

When the four-time NBA champion has been on the floor, he's performed at a level comparable to his MVP campaigns. He is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from three-point range.

Despite Curry's brilliance on the court, the Warriors have struggled to find consistency this season. The defending champs have a record of 32-30, which ranks fifth in the Western Conference.

Golden State needs the nine-time All-Star to be back and at his best if the team hopes to duplicate last year's postseason success.

If Curry is forced to continue to miss time, the onus is on Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to shoulder the load for the Warriors.