Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Indian Wells, Miami Open amid Hip Injury Rehab

Will Murray/Getty Images

Legendary tennis star Rafael Nadal announced Tuesday that he has withdrawn from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, and the Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Nadal tweeted that he is "very sad" about not being able to play in the tournaments but noted he is hard at work rehabbing his injury:

Per ESPN, Nadal has been out of action since the Australian Open in January due to a left hip flexor ailment.

Nadal suffered the injury during a surprising second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Aussie Open, spelling an early end to his attempt to win a second consecutive Australian Open title.

The next Grand Slam tournament isn't until the French Open in late May and early June, which is an event the Spaniard would undoubtedly love to play in.

Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times, which is a big reason why he is tied with Novak Djokovic for the most men's Grand Slam singles titles of the Open Era with 22.

The 2023 BNP Paribas Open is set to begin March 6, and Nadal's absence will mean one of the most successful players in the history of the tournament won't be entered.

Nadal has won the tourney three times, and he is one of only five men's players to accomplish that feat. He reached the final last year, where he surprisingly lost to American Taylor Fritz.

The 2023 Miami Open will start March 19, and it will remain one of the rare events that Nadal has never won.

While Rafa has reached the Miami Open final on five occasions, he has fallen short of the title each time.

If Nadal's goal is to be ready for the 2023 French Open, it is possible he is targeting a return during the clay-court season so he can play in a few warm-up tournaments before the big one.