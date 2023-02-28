X

    Report: Eagles Submitted NFL Rule Change Proposal to Add Jersey No. 0

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 28, 2023

    TEMPE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet lays on the field in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona Cardinals Training Center on February 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles submitted a proposal to the NFL's competition committee to make No. 0 an available jersey again, according to The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler.

    Per Pro Football Reference, New Orleans Saints defensive back Obert Logan was the last player to wear No. 0 in a game, in 1967. Nobody has ever worn it for the Eagles.

    The NFL first standardized its uniform rules in 1973, and the guidelines have evolved to widen the options for position groups.

    Most recently, the rulebook was overhauled ahead of the 2021 season. Running backs, fullbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, H-backs, linebackers and defensive backs could begin selecting single-digit jersey numbers.

    Legendary quarterback Tom Brady spoke up for the uniform traditionalists.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    GOAT not a fan of the new number rule? <a href="https://t.co/MgIW06taDb">pic.twitter.com/MgIW06taDb</a>

    Greg Auman @gregauman

    Tom Brady says on his podcast that perhaps the NFL next will have no jersey-number rules, or no jerseys at all: "You could say 'Why does anyone wear a jersey? Why does anyone have a jersey number?' Just put them out there, put them in white shirts and we'll be in blue."

    Report: Eagles Submitted NFL Rule Change Proposal to Add Jersey No. 0
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Eagles have seven players on their roster with single-digit numbers. No. 9 is the only jersey not spoken for since Donovan McNabb's No. 5 is immortalized forever.

    Kahler noted allowing No. 0 to reenter circulation would give Philadelphia and other teams added flexibility since more players now wear single digits.

    It looks like Brady retired at a good time.