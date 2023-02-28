Report: Eagles Submitted NFL Rule Change Proposal to Add Jersey No. 0

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles submitted a proposal to the NFL's competition committee to make No. 0 an available jersey again, according to The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler.

Per Pro Football Reference, New Orleans Saints defensive back Obert Logan was the last player to wear No. 0 in a game, in 1967. Nobody has ever worn it for the Eagles.

The NFL first standardized its uniform rules in 1973, and the guidelines have evolved to widen the options for position groups.

Most recently, the rulebook was overhauled ahead of the 2021 season. Running backs, fullbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, H-backs, linebackers and defensive backs could begin selecting single-digit jersey numbers.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady spoke up for the uniform traditionalists.

The Eagles have seven players on their roster with single-digit numbers. No. 9 is the only jersey not spoken for since Donovan McNabb's No. 5 is immortalized forever.

Kahler noted allowing No. 0 to reenter circulation would give Philadelphia and other teams added flexibility since more players now wear single digits.

It looks like Brady retired at a good time.