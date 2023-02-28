Jackie Robinson's Name Misspelled on NYC Road Sign, Replaced by City

Barney Stein/Sports Studio Photos/Getty Images

When you're honoring a legendary figure, it's important to get the details right.

The New York Post reported Sunday that the New York City Department of Transportation misspelled Jackie Robinson's name on a road sign in the borough of Queens. Some eagle-eyed drivers noticed they were traveling down "Jakie" Robinson Parkway.

Department of Transportation spokesman Scott Gastel told the Associated Press the sign has already been replaced.

Robinson famously broke baseball's color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers that season. He subsequently enjoyed a Hall of Fame career, winning the National League MVP award in 1949, getting named Rookie of the Year and earning seven trips to the All-Star Game.

New York City honored the 50th anniversary of Robinson's MLB debut by naming a parkway in his honor in 1997.