Carson Wentz's Top Potential Landing Spots After Commanders Release

Who needs a backup quarterback or a short-term placeholder while a younger player develops in the background?

That is probably the question going through the heads of several general managers on Monday after the Washington Commanders released Carson Wentz, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move reportedly saved the Commanders $26.2 million in salary-cap space this upcoming season, an easy choice to make after Wentz failed to consistently hold down the starting gig this season when healthy and finished the year with 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games, completing 62.3 percent of his passes.

The Commanders were a lowly 2-5 in his seven starts.

Wentz's level of play has consistently dropped since he appeared to be one of the bright young stars at the position early in his career. But injuries seemed to halt that progress, and stops in Indianapolis and Washington have left plenty to be desired. And now the question is simple: Who exactly is signing up for the Carson Wentz Experience?

And what role would they envision him playing for them?

Las Vegas Raiders

With Derek Carr gone, the Raiders have a void at quarterback. They'll likely try to get in the running for a bigger name like Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson if they're put on the block, given the other talent on the roster. However, a second approach could be to select one of the better available quarterbacks in this year's draft—the Raiders have the No. 7 overall pick—and bring in a veteran placeholder.

Is Wentz the sort of locker room guy you want mentoring a younger player? Debatable.

But it isn't the worst plan to bring him in as a one-year option while a young, blue-chip quarterback waits in the wings.

Other Teams In Similar Situations: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is retired. Somebody has to play quarterback in Tampa.

Kyle Trask will likely be given a shot, but the Bucs almost assuredly will bring in a veteran to compete with him. There is too much talent in Tampa to completely punt on the quarterback position. So if other, better options don't materialize—basically, Rodgers, Jackson or Carr—Wentz could be plan B...or C.

Other Teams In Similar Situations: New York Jets, New Orleans Saints

Any Team In Need Of A Backup QB

Let's be honest—this is the most likely scenario. In both Indianapolis and Washington, Wentz underachieved and wore out his welcome quickly. He'll be on a fourth team in as many years come the 2023 season.

At some point, the starting gigs run out. They probably have for Wentz. Expect him to spend most of 2023 holding a clipboard.