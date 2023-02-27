Carson Wentz's NFL Future Questioned by Fans After Release from Commanders

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Carson Wentz will be on the move for a third consecutive season after being released by the Washington Commanders on Monday. The 30-year-old quarterback played only one season in the nation's capital.

The Commanders acquired Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 offseason and got nowhere near the production they were expecting as Wentz struggled and ultimately gave way to Taylor Heinicke, who ended up starting the majority of the season.

Wentz's latest release left NFL Twitter wondering what is next for the 2017 All-Pro.

Some of the discussion surrounded Wentz's quick and stunning fall from grace over the last few seasons. In 2017 he made the Pro Bowl and was a key part of the Eagles' Super Bowl season.

An ACL injury ended that season early for him, and the 2016 No. 2 pick was never able to regain his form. Wentz was eventually traded to the Colts ahead of the 2021 season.

In 2022 Wentz threw for 1,755 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He went 2-5 in his seven starts.

Washington is now left with Heinicke, 2022 fifth-rounder Sam Howell and journeyman Jake Fromm at quarterback going into 2023 and will likely look for an upgrade at the position.