    Carson Wentz's NFL Future Questioned by Fans After Release from Commanders

    Francisco RosaFebruary 27, 2023

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 01: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders throws a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
    Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

    Carson Wentz will be on the move for a third consecutive season after being released by the Washington Commanders on Monday. The 30-year-old quarterback played only one season in the nation's capital.

    The Commanders acquired Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 offseason and got nowhere near the production they were expecting as Wentz struggled and ultimately gave way to Taylor Heinicke, who ended up starting the majority of the season.

    Wentz's latest release left NFL Twitter wondering what is next for the 2017 All-Pro.

    brianna pirre @bsp_13

    will carson wentz start another NFL game and if so, where?

    Jawn Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

    This ends with The Rock cutting him from an XFL team <a href="https://t.co/CawWv9CWWZ">https://t.co/CawWv9CWWZ</a>

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    Does the Carson Wentz Veteran Backup train roll on from here? 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/qOlJmWUybW">https://t.co/qOlJmWUybW</a>

    Daniel Corrigan @Corrigan_Tweets

    Time to come home <a href="https://t.co/v6kyFTjee9">pic.twitter.com/v6kyFTjee9</a>

    Matt Pomeroy @MattPomPom

    How long before he's a Panther and back with Frank Reich?

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    I think i have identified the Jets fallback plan. <a href="https://t.co/IGunlcBm9A">https://t.co/IGunlcBm9A</a>

    Some of the discussion surrounded Wentz's quick and stunning fall from grace over the last few seasons. In 2017 he made the Pro Bowl and was a key part of the Eagles' Super Bowl season.

    An ACL injury ended that season early for him, and the 2016 No. 2 pick was never able to regain his form. Wentz was eventually traded to the Colts ahead of the 2021 season.

    Kyle Odegard @Kyle_Odegard

    Such a wild career arc for Carson Wentz. He was ranked the No. 3 player in the NFL's Top-100 heading into 2018.

    Zach Gelb @ZachGelb

    Carson Wentz went from being a guy that was about to win a MVP to bouncing around from team to team. Never got why the Commanders gave up so much to get him. I'm not sure if he can handle being a backup QB but that's what he is now. Wonder if he'll consider retirement?

    In 2022 Wentz threw for 1,755 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He went 2-5 in his seven starts.

    Washington is now left with Heinicke, 2022 fifth-rounder Sam Howell and journeyman Jake Fromm at quarterback going into 2023 and will likely look for an upgrade at the position.