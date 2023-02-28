6 NHL Teams at Serious Risk of Blowing the 2023 Trade Deadline

0 of 6

Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As Friday's NHL trade deadline draws closer, several teams have made significant moves to improve their rosters. Playoff contenders such as the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs have loaded up with notable talent for the remaining stretch of the regular season and the playoffs.

Sitting out of the playoff picture, the San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Washington Capitals have acquired draft picks and promising players to add depth to their prospect pipelines. Some of those picks and prospects could also become trade chips.

Playoff contenders such as the Carolina Hurricanes are expected to get busy in the days ahead. Those outside contention, such as the Columbus Blue Jackets, will likely peddle players who don't fit their long-term plans.

However, there are several clubs that could be in danger of failing to use the trade deadline to their advantage. Some are teams struggling to stay in the playoff picture, such as the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins. Others are potential sellers, such as the Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers.

Those four franchises are among six that are at risk of blowing this deadline. We'll examine the factors that could affect their efforts to add to their rosters or to ship out quality talent for the best returns.

