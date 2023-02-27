2023 NFL Draft Rumors: Bijan Robinson to Do All On-Field Drills, Testing at Combine

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bijan Robinson isn't going to allow his game tape to do the talking.

The consensus top running back in the 2023 NFL draft class plans to compete in all on-field drills and testing at the combine, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Robinson is widely expected to be the top running back taken in April, but how high he goes remains very much in question. Teams have increasingly shied away from taking running backs at the top of drafts as backfield timeshares become more common.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.